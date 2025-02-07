Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, February 8-13, 2025

There’s still wine tastings on the North Fork – if you know where to look!

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, February 8-13, 2025.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Mile O Zero

Friday, February 8, 4 p.m.

Don’t miss this high-energy rock ‘n roll band playing your favorite hits and covers while you sip on local ales and IPAs at The Greenport Harbor Brewery.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

The Warped Tour Band

Saturday, February 8, 8 p.m.

Enjoy your favorite hits from bands like Taking Back Sunday, Blink-182, Fall Out Boy, and more at The Suffolk! All ages are welcome. Tickets are $25 for standing room, $30 for reserved table seating, and $35 for reserved table balcony seating with table service.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Galentine’s Day

Thursday, February 13, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss live music from Willliam Cento, dinner for two, welcome chocolate, strawberries, bubbly, and more at The Ram’s Head Inn!

108 Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Southold Annual Winterfest 2025

Saturday, February 8, 10 a.m.

Enjoy this annual celebration featuring over 50 exhibitors, live entertainment, food trucks, free bites and drinks, ice sculptures, activities, prizes, and raffles!

Main Road, Southold. business.northforkchamber.org/list/member/southold-annual-winterfest-2025-1724

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Cocktail Class

Friday, February 7, 1 p.m.

Bring your loved one to this “cozy” cocktail class where you’ll learn to make your favorite bubbly from champagne to hugo spritz! Call the Halyard in advance to reserve your spot. You can also make it a weekend by staying overnight at The Soundview Inn.

58775 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

Love Floral Workshop at Bedell Cellars

Saturday, February 8, 11 a.m.

Meet at the cottage at Bedell Cellars for a fresh floral workshop just in time for Valentine’s Day! Your $125 ticket includes all materials and a glass of wine.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7534, bedellcellars.com

Macaron & Wine Pairing

Saturday, February 8, noon or 3 p.m.

Enjoy three oversized macarons from The French Picnic of Cutchogue paired with three Pindar wines! Tickets are $45.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Brewery Showcase–Synergy Beer Project

Saturday, February 8, noon

Don’t miss this pup-tastic event showcasing Synergy Brew Project’s BESTFRIEND blonde ale. A food truck, adoptable pets, photo ops, football squares, and more will be part of the fun! Some of the proceeds from the as well as canned 4-packs will be donated to the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation.

400 Hallet Avenue, Riverhead. 631-381-0848, ubergeekbrewing.com

Emily in Paris and Rome-Themed Chocolate & Wine Pairing With Chocology

Sunday, February 9, noon

Enjoy three deliciously crafted chocolates paired with three delightful Sannino Estate wines just in time for Valentine’s Day! Tickets are $45 and $38.25 for Wine Club members. Reservations are required, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Wine Region Throwdown! Tasting Class

Sunday, February 9, noon and 2 p.m.

Head to Surhu & Lieb Vineyards Tasting Room to learn the differences between wines made in warmer and colder climates. Temperature, soil, and winemaking techniques all play a role. The class is suitable for wine lovers of all levels. Tickets are $75.

13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, suhruliebvineyards.com

Super Bowl Sunday at Sophie’s Rest

Sunday, February 9, noon

Enjoy the big game at Sophie’s Rest, along with a field goal-kicking contest, prizes, and food specials.

730 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-5700, sophiesrest.com

The Big Game at Legends

Sunday, February 9

Enjoy the Superbowl on the big screen, as well as specials on pitchers of beer and buckets of wings, at this popular local hangout during football season.

835 First Street, New Suffolk. 631-734-5123, legends-restaurant.com

Paint Your Own Chocolate Bar in Person

Sunday, February 9, 2 p.m.

Learn to “paint” on a delicious chocolate canvas with Ursula XVII of 17 Disset Chocolate at The Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. You’ll also learn to mix your own chocolate colors. Tickets are $15, and registration is required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Winter Window

On view through February 15

Don’t miss one of the last weeks to take in beautiful works from artists like Douglas Breault, LoVid, and Scott McIntire at VSOP Projects in Greenport.

311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

East End Arts Presents: Lookup

On view from January 25–March 2

Don’t this fascinating exhibit across the galleries at East End Arts. You’ll view pieces in various mediums from EEA members on the theme of the East End sky.

113 E. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.