Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, February 8-13, 2025
Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, February 8-13, 2025.
NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS
Mile O Zero
Friday, February 8, 4 p.m.
Don’t miss this high-energy rock ‘n roll band playing your favorite hits and covers while you sip on local ales and IPAs at The Greenport Harbor Brewery.
42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com
The Warped Tour Band
Saturday, February 8, 8 p.m.
Enjoy your favorite hits from bands like Taking Back Sunday, Blink-182, Fall Out Boy, and more at The Suffolk! All ages are welcome. Tickets are $25 for standing room, $30 for reserved table seating, and $35 for reserved table balcony seating with table service.
118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org
Galentine’s Day
Thursday, February 13, 6 p.m.
Don’t miss live music from Willliam Cento, dinner for two, welcome chocolate, strawberries, bubbly, and more at The Ram’s Head Inn!
108 Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com
NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Southold Annual Winterfest 2025
Saturday, February 8, 10 a.m.
Enjoy this annual celebration featuring over 50 exhibitors, live entertainment, food trucks, free bites and drinks, ice sculptures, activities, prizes, and raffles!
Main Road, Southold. business.northforkchamber.org/list/member/southold-annual-winterfest-2025-1724
ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS
Cocktail Class
Friday, February 7, 1 p.m.
Bring your loved one to this “cozy” cocktail class where you’ll learn to make your favorite bubbly from champagne to hugo spritz! Call the Halyard in advance to reserve your spot. You can also make it a weekend by staying overnight at The Soundview Inn.
58775 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com
Love Floral Workshop at Bedell Cellars
Saturday, February 8, 11 a.m.
Meet at the cottage at Bedell Cellars for a fresh floral workshop just in time for Valentine’s Day! Your $125 ticket includes all materials and a glass of wine.
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7534, bedellcellars.com
Macaron & Wine Pairing
Saturday, February 8, noon or 3 p.m.
Enjoy three oversized macarons from The French Picnic of Cutchogue paired with three Pindar wines! Tickets are $45.
37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net
Brewery Showcase–Synergy Beer Project
Saturday, February 8, noon
Don’t miss this pup-tastic event showcasing Synergy Brew Project’s BESTFRIEND blonde ale. A food truck, adoptable pets, photo ops, football squares, and more will be part of the fun! Some of the proceeds from the as well as canned 4-packs will be donated to the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation.
400 Hallet Avenue, Riverhead. 631-381-0848, ubergeekbrewing.com
Emily in Paris and Rome-Themed Chocolate & Wine Pairing With Chocology
Sunday, February 9, noon
Enjoy three deliciously crafted chocolates paired with three delightful Sannino Estate wines just in time for Valentine’s Day! Tickets are $45 and $38.25 for Wine Club members. Reservations are required, and tickets must be purchased in advance.
15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com
Wine Region Throwdown! Tasting Class
Sunday, February 9, noon and 2 p.m.
Head to Surhu & Lieb Vineyards Tasting Room to learn the differences between wines made in warmer and colder climates. Temperature, soil, and winemaking techniques all play a role. The class is suitable for wine lovers of all levels. Tickets are $75.
13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, suhruliebvineyards.com
Super Bowl Sunday at Sophie’s Rest
Sunday, February 9, noon
Enjoy the big game at Sophie’s Rest, along with a field goal-kicking contest, prizes, and food specials.
730 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-5700, sophiesrest.com
The Big Game at Legends
Sunday, February 9
Enjoy the Superbowl on the big screen, as well as specials on pitchers of beer and buckets of wings, at this popular local hangout during football season.
835 First Street, New Suffolk. 631-734-5123, legends-restaurant.com
Paint Your Own Chocolate Bar in Person
Sunday, February 9, 2 p.m.
Learn to “paint” on a delicious chocolate canvas with Ursula XVII of 17 Disset Chocolate at The Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. You’ll also learn to mix your own chocolate colors. Tickets are $15, and registration is required.
27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org
NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS
Winter Window
On view through February 15
Don’t miss one of the last weeks to take in beautiful works from artists like Douglas Breault, LoVid, and Scott McIntire at VSOP Projects in Greenport.
311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com
East End Arts Presents: Lookup
On view from January 25–March 2
Don’t this fascinating exhibit across the galleries at East End Arts. You’ll view pieces in various mediums from EEA members on the theme of the East End sky.
113 E. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.