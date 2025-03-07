Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, March 7-13, 2025

The North Fork Chamber of Commerce and the Cutchogue Fire Department celebrated the Emerald Isle on Saturday, with their 14th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. Kilts and bagpipes, drums and uniforms, and even a marching pig were the order of the day.

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, March 7-13, 2025.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Friday Night Music Ft. Cassandra House

Friday, March 7, 5 p.m.

Enjoy the rockin’ sounds of singer/songwriter Cassandra House at The Tasting Room at Surhu & Lieb Cellars. Wines by the glass and bottle and cold-weather food specials are part of the Friday night fun. Reservations are strongly recommended.

1305o0 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, suhruliebvineyards.com

Karaoke Night at Terra Vite Vineyards

Friday, March 7, 6 p.m.

Belt out your favorite tunes and enjoy delightful wines on the first Friday of every month at Terra Vite Vineyards! Reservations are strongly recommended.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Tony and The Lady

Friday, March 7, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this celebration of the musical friendship of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga at The Suffolk! You’ll hear hits from The Great American Songbook, such as “I Left My Heart in San Fransisco” and “The Lady is a Tramp.” Tickets begin at $29.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Women’s History Month– ”Women in Jazz”

Saturday, March 8, 1 p.m.

Enjoy this celebration of women in jazz at the Suffolk County Historical Society with Ladies Have Chops led by pianist Bertha Hope. Tickets are $5 for non-members.

300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Live Music with Gene Casey

Saturday, March 8, 1 p.m.

Enjoy the country-cool sounds of Gene Casey while enjoying your favorite reds and whites at Bedell Cellars!

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7534, bedellcellars.com

Live Music with Christiaan Padavan

Saturday, March 8, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss this former American Idol Contestant and Long Island native singing live at Twin Forks Brewery in Riverhead!

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

North Fork Dirt Band at Greenport Harbor Brewery

Saturday, March 8, 4 p.m.

Enjoy the rockin’ sounds of North Fork Dirt Band while sipping on your favorite local ales and IPAs at Greenport Harbor Brewery.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

2025 Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Saturday, March 8, 2 p.m.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with music and festivities in downtown Cutchogue! The parade will begin at the traffic light on Cox Lane, march down Route 25, and end in Cutchogue Village.

Downtown Cutchogue. cutchoguefiredept.org/apps/public/events/eventview.cfm?event_id=17

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Saturday, March 8, 2:30 p.m.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at The Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library with Irish step dancers from Gaelic Grooves, Irish food, and more following the Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Charcuterie Board Workshop

Sunday, March 9, noon and 5 p.m.

Head to Pindar Vineyards to make a fabulously delicious charcuterie board with cheeses, meats, dried nuts, fig jam, and a cheese knife. The event is presented along with The French Picnic Cheese Shop. Your $50 ticket includes a glass of wine.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Friends Irish Tea Luncheon

Thursday, March 13, noon

Enjoy a three-course Irish tea/luncheon with Margaret Johnson, author of The Irish Heritage Cookbook, at The Mattituck-Laurel Library! You’ll enjoy tarts, salads, sweet breads, and Irish teas. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Industry of the North Fork

On view through March 31

Don’t miss this exhibit of the work of the North Fork-based photography club The Light Painters at The Mattituck-Laurel Library. You’ll take a look at the industries that shape the North Fork Community, including farming, fishing, tourism, and more!

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, judymccleery@gmail.com, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

