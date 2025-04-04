Police Auction Set for Westhampton

Bid for cars this weekend!

Suffolk County police have invited the public to participate in its latest vehicle auction this Saturday, April 5 at the department’s Impound Section facility, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton.

The 100 vehicles going on the auction block went up for preview yesterday, April 3, and are available to view today, Friday, April 4, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the impound yard. They will also be on view one hour prior to the start of the auction on April 5, police said.

The auction — which will be held rain or shine — begins at 9 a.m. on April 5. All vehicles being auctioned — ranging from sedans to SUVs — will start with a minimum bid of $500 and are sold as-is.

For a full list of police auction vehicles, registration information and terms and conditions for the auction, visit suffolkpd.org and click on Impound Section and Vehicle Auctions.