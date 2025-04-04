Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, April 5-10, 2025

It’s Easter egg hunting season.

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, April 5-10, 2025.

Top Kids & Family Events to Check Out This Week

Spring Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 5, 11 a.m.

Bring your own basket and get ready to hunt for eggs in The Convent Backyard at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library! The event is free, and no registration is required. Refreshments will follow the hunt.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Sewing Club: Cute Cellphone Holder

Saturday, April 5, 1 p.m.

Your little sewer, ages 7-12, can head to Project Most, where they will create a custom cell phone pouch. Tickets are $25.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

All About Reptiles

Saturday, April 5, 2 p.m.

Meet live reptiles at The Quogue Wildlife Refuge! You’ll learn about the diets, habits, and physical adaptations of our scale-covered friends. Reservations are required, and tickets are $5. Kiddos must be ages six and up.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Family Magic Show: Broadway Magic Hour

Saturday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy magicians Jim Vines, Carl Mercurio, and Kristen Greek to help raise money for The North Fork Community Theatre Renovation Campaign! The 75-minute program is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $28.

12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-6328, nfct.com

Strolling Seder Passover Family Program

Sunday, April 6, 10 a.m.

Enjoy over thirty interactive stations throughout the Jewish Center of the Hamptons that will keep kiddos engaged and active! Register in advance online.

44 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-9858, jcoh.org

Pop-Up Pond Workshop

Sunday, April 6, 1:30 p.m.

Head to SOFO for this free program exploring pond water in a variety of containers that you’ll explore with magnifiers and microscopes. Advanced registration is required.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-599-2391, sofo.org

Spring 2025 Little Farmer Class

Monday, April 7, 9:30 a.m.

Bring your little farmer to Amber Waves Farm, which is now open for the spring season! They will plant seeds, nurture seedlings, and harvest vegetables. Individual classes are $40, which includes one child with up to two caregivers. Class packages are also available.

375 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Baby’s First Egg Hunt

Wednesday, April 9, 10 a.m.

Bring your little bunny, ages 0-3, to The Children’s Museum of The East End, where they will search for eggs and enjoy a special music class! Tickets are $19 for non-members and free for members.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8350, cmee.org/en

National Unicorn Day

Wednesday, April 9, 11 p.m.

Celebrate National Unicorn Day with The Mattituck-Laurel Library, where you can make unicorn crafts until 4 p.m.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Family Night at The Library: Flower Pot Desserts

Wednesday, April 9, 5 p.m.

Learn to make Flora’s signature dish, The “Flower Pot” dessert, at The Westhampton Free Library! Preregistration is required.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Macbeth

Thursday, April 10, 10 a.m.

Bring your teen in grades 7-12 to The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, where you’ll view Shakespeare’s classic mystical tale artfully performed on stage. General admission is $17.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Family Fun Activities

Amber Waves Farm

Bring your little explorer to Amber Waves Farm, where they can celebrate spring by walking through the flower fields, feeding the chickens, or having a picnic! Locally grown and made goods are available at the market.

375 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

The Clubhouse

Take your active little ones over to The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, an arcade, mini-golf, a kid-friendly menu, and more.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Elizabeth M. Morton Wildlife Refuge

Bring your little explorers to The Elizabeth M. Morton Wildlife Refuge, where they can follow the clear trails and view plenty of wildlife, as well as the Peconic Bay. Restrooms, a parking lot, and bicycle racks are also available.

2595 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. 631-286-0485, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton

Lee Hayes Youth Park

Have a rolling good time with your kiddos at The Lee Hayes Youth Park, where there is a skateboard park, rollerblading, picnic tables, tennis courts, a hockey rink, basketball, a walking track, and more!

306 Abrahams Park, East Hampton. ehamptonny.gov/762/Lt-Lee-Hayes-Youth-Park

Mashomack Preserve

Explore over eleven miles of creeks, woodlands, birds, and wildlife on Shelter Island! The Preserve is open seven days a week from dawn until dusk, and picnic tables are available. Visitor Center exhibits are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. There are also restrooms open on the premises from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

79 S. Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1001, nature.org

Montauk Lighthouse

Enjoy fabulous views of Block Island Sound, the Atlantic Ocean, and points west from the Montauk Lighthouse! There is also a gift shop. Visit daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-663-2544, montaukhistoricalsociety.org

North Fork Doughnut Company

Enjoy a sweet selection of fresh, hot doughnuts in seasonal flavors like Coconut Cream Pie and Rainbow Cookie Cannoli on Love Lane in Mattituck!

100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Scott’s Pointe

On a rainy day, head to Scott’s Pointe to enjoy indoor fun that includes rock climbing, a ninja warrior course, VR, a Surf Wave, mini golf, an arcade, and so much more. Dining is available at the Lake View Grill.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

Sip N’ Soda

Don’t miss fresh omelets, burgers, chicken finger platters, and more with your little one at this family-friendly East End favorite! A fine selection of homemade ice cream that includes ice cream sodas and shakes is also available. The eatery is cash only.

40 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-9752, sipnsoda.com

