Wolffer Releases 2024 Summer in a Bottle Rose

Wölffer’s signature rosé, “Summer in a Bottle.”

As the sun sets on another winter season in the Hamptons, it’s time to celebrate the most important time of year on the East End: rosé season. And perhaps no place is more synonymous with rosé than Sagaponack’s Wölffer Estate Vineyard.

The birthplace of Summer in a Bottle rosé made its latest vintage available for purchase starting March 14.

“This year’s vintage [is] spectacular,” shares Emily Ely, the marketing director at Wölffer Estate Vineyard. “[We used] 10 grape varietals in the blend to make this wine.”

Summer in a Bottle was first released 11 years ago to great fanfare. Its playful, artfully designed bottle and pink hue capture the essence of summer in the Hamptons.

This year’s rosé boasts aromas of ripe rose petals, cranberry, red currant, and subtle herbal notes. On the palate, the rosé presents a blend of red berry fruits and refreshing acidity, making it an excellent pair with dishes such as smoked salmon, lobster, shrimp, carpaccio, and soft cheeses. The grape composition includes 53% Merlot, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, 6.5% Cabernet Franc, 5% Chardonnay, 4.5% Riesling, 4% Cayuga, 3% Syrah, 2.5% Pinot Meunier, 1% Gewürztraminer, and 0.5% Semillon.

The Summer in a Bottle release marks the beginning of Wölffer’s official rosé season. Following Summer in a Bottle, Estate Rosé 2024—”another favorite,’ according to Ely—will also make its debut.

Additional plans for the season include launching a low-alcohol wine and introducing a new collaborative bottle design.

“The 2024 vintage releases are just a preview of what’s ahead from the best vintage we’ve ever seen,” Ely says.

Founded in 1988 by Christian Wölffer, Wölffer estate has grown to include 175 acres across Sagaponack; the North Fork of Long Island; Mendoza, Argentina; and Mallorca, Spain. The vineyard, which is now owned by Christian’s children, Marc and Joey Wölffer, and winemaker/partner Roman Roth, also works with select growers on the North Fork and in Côtes de Provence, France. The flagship 55 acres in Sagaponack is located just 2.6 miles from the Atlantic Ocean. Its maritime breezes mimic Bordeaux-like conditions, allowing Wölffer to craft its signature style, which balances ripeness and acidity to yield food-friendly, elegant, and enduring wines.

As Wolffer has expanded, so has its offerings.

“Innovating is part of Wölffer’s core,” says Ely. “We’ll always continue to expand and push the boundaries while staying true to who we are – a quality-driven, sustainable winery.”

Among the innovations has been Spring in a Bottle, a non-alcoholic sparkling rosé and sparkling blanc de blanc. Wölffer also crafts dry ciders and gins.

People looking to make a trip to Wölffer this spring can enjoy Candlelight Fridays with live music every week through April 25 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Wölffer’s first Sunset Friday – live music at the outdoor wine stand – begins on Friday, May 23, from 5-8 p.m. to kick off Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer in the Hamptons.