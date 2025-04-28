Wolffer Estate Vineyard Winemaker Roman Roth Talks Rose Soiree 2025

Roman Roth at Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Wölffer Estate is bringing their fabulous wines to this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Kicking off the Hamptons summer season and Dan’s Taste Summer Series lineup, Rosé Soirée will be held May 25 at Southampton Arts Center. Rosé Soirée is a tribute to the world’s finest rosés, including selections from around the world, Hamptons and the North Fork. Guests can indulge in exquisite bites prepared by Long Island’s top chefs while enjoying live music in a vibrant atmosphere.

Wölffer winemaker and partner Roman Roth shares some thoughts and insight into the local food and wine scene and this year’s Dan’s Taste Summer Series Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Get tickets to Rosé Soirée and more Dan’s Taste events visit DansTaste.com

Wölffer Winemaker Roman Roth Talks Rosé Soirée

How did you get into this line of work?

My father was a cooper and winemaker and together with my mother started their own business and also became wine merchants. So I grew up with the bottle. Good wine was always revered at home and already as a young boy I always thought wouldn’t it be great to be able to make great wine.

What new wine trends are you seeing?

Elegant wines that are balanced (like the Wölffer wines or other NY wines) are the future. The big cough syrup reds or oaky fat Chardonnay days are over. Also, low alcohol wines and alcohol-free wines are growing at a wild rate.

What is your favorite wine?

That is a difficult question to answer. I love wines all wines that are concentrated yet elegant and balanced but with character and layers of flavor.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Inspiration comes from many different angles. Walking through the vineyard during the growing season. I am traveling a lot promoting and selling our wines. In 37 States and in 11 Countries on every trip I learn something new and hear different perspectives and taste different wines and styles. At Wölffer we have a great team, and we all bring out the best in each other channeling this positive energy into winemaking is the key to our success.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

I admire people that stay curious and that are enthusiastic and that share their interests and passion.

What unique winemaking ritual do you practice?

I sing in the wine cellar or in the vineyard. I love tasting alone in the evening after everyone else has left the winery and everything is quiet.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

Summer in a Bottle Rosé, Estate Rose Finca, Rosé Argentina.

wolffer.com