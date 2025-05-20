Adamas Co-owner Therese Corriente Returns to Rose Soiree

Adamas Peruvian Pisco will once again be pouring at this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Kicking off the Hamptons summer season and Dan’s Taste Summer Series lineup, Rosé Soirée will be held May 25 at Southampton Arts Center. Rosé Soirée is a tribute to the world’s finest rosés, including selections from around the world, Hamptons and the North Fork. Guests can indulge in exquisite bites prepared by Long Island’s top chefs while enjoying live music in a vibrant atmosphere.

Here, Adamas Co-owner Therese Corriente talks about her career, new beverage trends and what she’s bringing to this year’s Dan’s Taste Summer Series Presented by Wilmington Trust.

Adamas Co-owner Therese Corriente

How did you get into this line of work?

We discovered Peruvian Pisco and we thought it should be reintroduced to global market.

What new beverage trends are you seeing?

We believe that by creating the world’s first flavored pisco, we are the trend setters.

What is your drink of choice?

Adamas on the rocks and watermelon lemonade with Adamas.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

We draw our inspiration from the people we are working with.

Who do you admire in the food & beverage world and why?

I admire all the chefs and mixologists who put all their effort and their creativity to their craft.

Describe your product in five words.

Smooth, refreshing, pure, flavorful and delicious.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

We are serving watermelon lemonade, cucumber mint lemonade, and passionfruit.