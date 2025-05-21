Biatch Tequila Celebrates Women at Exclusive Hamptons Events

Biatch Tequila founder “Aunt Sue” Hrib in her pink Ferrari

There’s a new player in the spirits game, and she’s got a look, flavor and brand unlike anything that’s come before her. Since its launch last July, Biatch Tequila has been getting a lot of attention for its brash, bold style, including an unforgettable name, an iconic bottle designed after a pouty pair of luscious lips, and a message about female empowerment that’s not just talk. And it’s coming to the Hamptons for some exclusive tasting events this summer.

With a background in supply chain management, consulting for oil and gas companies, and years entrenched in the Atlanta music scene, successful entrepreneur and Biatch Tequila founder “Aunt Sue” Hrib enters the spirits business from an unusual place. But she saw an opportunity to do good business, support causes she cares about, and have a great time doing it.

“The name ‘Biatch’ is a statement,” Hrib says. “We are using the lips of the bottle to take back the narrative of the word to mean ‘fierce and unapologetic.’ It’s about being part of a community and owning who you are, taking up space, and doing so with confidence and class and femininity. We’re here to shatter expectations, not just in branding but in taste and experience as well.”

Clearly bubbling over with pride and joy when discussing her product, Hrib points out that Biatch hasn’t even secured national distribution yet, and the tequila has already become wildly popular. It’s a real hit on social media where people can’t get enough of that signature bottle.

“We launched last year in July, and since July, it’s been going crazy. We have sold 92,000 bottles in nine months,” she says, pointing out that Biatch is in more than 820 stores, and that number is growing all the time. “We have a boatload of people on our Instagram and Facebook … it’s going very well. And if you look on our website, biatch.com, at the bottom, you’ll see we have 727 reviews — that’s kind of crazy in only nine months, but the women love it, so it’s a tequila for women by women,” Hrib continues, explaining that all of her initial investors are women, though they’ve since opened up offerings to allow male investors in order to keep up with growth. “Brand loyalty has been awesome.”

But Biatch really is more than a fancy bottle. Made from 100% Blue Weber agave, it is grown, harvested, distilled and bottled in the birthplace of the world’s tequila, El Arenal, Jalisco, Mexico. “It’s a family distillery, but it’s run by all women. It’s run by the daughter, two granddaughters and two daughter in-laws, which is fabulous,” Hrib says, noting that each bottle of Biatch Tequila undergoes a meticulous production process to ensure smoothness, depth and complexity in every sip, and the result is something women absolutely love.

“We won three awards already for our Reposado, which is in the hot pink bottle,” she says, while Biatch’s Rosa, in the pale pink bottle, recently won a silver medal at the LA Spirits Awards. Biatch also makes a Special Edition Rosa in a bright red bottle, and Hrib is optimistic about more awards coming in the near future. “I really wanted something that appealed to the women’s palate, and when you try it, it’s very soothing to the palate — the women all are like, ‘Oh my God, it’s so smooth!’ and that’s what we wanted. I didn’t want that burn. I wanted it something that was on the sweeter side.”

According to Hrib, that easy-sipping flavor comes from the rich, black soil in the Mexican highlands. “It produces a sweeter agave,” she says, explaining that the distillery only harvests the piña, also called the “pineapple,” at the heart of the Blue Weber agave plant, when it is truly ready. “The family is very adamant about not chopping it down before seven years. And by doing that, they let it fully mature. “It’s kind of like if you had a pineapple and you cut it too soon, it’s sour.”

The distillery doesn’t use chemicals and works sustainably, using all parts of the plant. “They’re very, very conscientious of the of the land, and what’s really cool is, because we’re a big portion of their production, they have extra shifts now, and they’ve actually hired the women of the village, which is beautiful,” Hrib says, pointing out that she’s also building community here at home, donating a portion of Biatch proceeds to women’s causes, and she has a goal of making 50 women into millionaires through their investments in Biatch.

“A lot of us women don’t get the opportunity to invest in a company that could potentially be a billion dollars. That’s just a fact, right? And we are going to be a billion. I’m going to tell you — we’ve got the market. We’ve got the everything, and so we opened our initial investment to only women,” she says.

For investors, women and all enjoyers of fine spirits, Biatch is lining up a bright future with even more fabulous offerings to come. Soon, Hrib says Biatch will introduce a special blinged up bottle of Añejo Ultra Premium Tequila in white/silver and an Extra Añejo Ultra Premium Tequila in a jewel-encrusted red bottle, and she could not be more excited.

Biatch will be pouring at several special tasting events this summer in the Hamptons, including actress Leesa Rowland’s summer party at Marina St. Barths in Southampton (46 Jobs Lane) on Saturday, May 24; exclusive pre-polo VIP receptions at the Fishel estate in Bridgehampton on Saturdays, July 19 and July 26; and the The Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons GetWild! Gala on Friday, August 1.

Biatch is currently available for purchase online in 43 states, including New York, and it can be found at three stores on Long Island — in Miller Place, Mt. Sinai and Ronkonkoma — with the Hamptons and more coming soon. Order and learn more at biatch.com.

