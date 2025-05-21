NY State Grants LTV $99K to Fix Roof in East Hampton

LTV studios in Wainscott

The New York State Council on the Arts awarded Local TV, Inc. (LTV) a $99,000 grant to help fund a much-needed repair to the Wainscott-based television station’s aging roof.

A recent inspection of the nearly 40-year-old studio building’s roof found that it needs renovations, although it is still safe for the time being, officials said.

“It’s a flat metal roof that is 40 feet off the ground with no inside access,” LTV Executive Director Michael Clark said. “It’s a big building and a bigger job, but it obviously has to be done. We’ve gotten some excellent support from the community through our GoFundMe campaign, and now with this support from NY State, we are headed in the right direction. We are incredibly grateful for the support.”

The state agency dedicated to fostering the arts has awarded more than $86 million grants to 134 capital projects statewide.

“These transformative projects improve communities, drive tourism and foster innovation in the field,” NYSCA Executive Director Erika Mallin said. “We are building a thriving future for our world-renowned creative sector.”