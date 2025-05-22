Dan's Papers Palm Beach

Palm Beach Atlantic University LeMieux Speaker Series Welcomes Wilbur Ross

By Staff
1 minute 05/22/2025

Wilbur Ross, George LeMieuxCAPEHART

ChapelCAPEHART

Christy Maasbach, Anastasia GudilinaCAPEHART

Dr. Debra Schwinn, Wilbur Ross, George LeMieuxCAPEHART

Senator George LeMieux, Wilbur Ross, Stephen JohnsonCAPEHART

Laura Bishop, Robert AndersonCAPEHART

Tom and Kerry McCaffreyCAPEHART

Lester Woerner, Sara and Jim McCannCAPEHART

Ken Mahanes, Steven ScaliciCAPEHART

Jill and Jim JenkinsCAPEHART

Caryn Botknecht, Chris CoyneCAPEHART

Jilary Geary Ross, Barbara TehndrillCAPEHART

Adriana Schiappoli, Michael AthmerCAPEHART

Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA) welcomed Palm Beach resident and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur L. Ross Jr. to its LeMieux Speaker Series.

The LeMieux Center for Public Policy at PBA provides a space for reasoned, thoughtful and civil discourse on pressing public policy issues confronting Florida, the United States and the world.

Students and the general public are invited to learn directly from esteemed policy experts and global thought leaders from a broad spectrum of disciplines.

The evening at PBA covered Ross’s humble career beginnings from parking cars to transitioning to a career on Wall Street.

A prolific figure in global finance, he walked guests through his 55 years of investment and private equity experience while covering hot-button topics, including tariffs and trade wars, artificial intelligence and advice to future leaders.

