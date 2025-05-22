Palm Beach Atlantic University LeMieux Speaker Series Welcomes Wilbur Ross

Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA) welcomed Palm Beach resident and former U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur L. Ross Jr. to its LeMieux Speaker Series.

The LeMieux Center for Public Policy at PBA provides a space for reasoned, thoughtful and civil discourse on pressing public policy issues confronting Florida, the United States and the world.

Students and the general public are invited to learn directly from esteemed policy experts and global thought leaders from a broad spectrum of disciplines.

The evening at PBA covered Ross’s humble career beginnings from parking cars to transitioning to a career on Wall Street.

A prolific figure in global finance, he walked guests through his 55 years of investment and private equity experience while covering hot-button topics, including tariffs and trade wars, artificial intelligence and advice to future leaders.