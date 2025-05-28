Event & Party Photos

Quogue Library Hosts Flower Art Show

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 05/28/2025

Artists Victoria Sartorius, Marissa Bridge, Judy McDermott, Robin Koffler, Melanie TolanAlicia Doherty

Delores Jones, Robin Koffler Artist, Tony JonesAlicia Doherty

Donna Levy Artist, Bob LevyAlicia Doherty

Judy McDermott, Priscilla RuffinAlicia Doherty

Judy McDerrmott, Carol UhlickAlicia Doherty

Mariah WhitmoreAlicia Doherty

Marie Pia, Marissa Bridge, ArtistAlicia Doherty

Marissa Bridge, Artist, Veronique Louis, Joe LamportAlicia Doherty

Matt Tolan and Melanie Tolan, ArtistAlicia Doherty

Melanie Tolan, Missy Lynch, Tara Fitzpatrick, Art Gallery Committe MembersAlicia Doherty

Melissa Morgan Nelson Artist, Thomas MullenAlicia Doherty

Molly Newman, Missy Lynch, Donna LevyAlicia Doherty

Samatha James, Tony Ross, Sarah and John ViragAlicia Doherty

Sarah Adams Art Gallery Committee, Melanie Tolan ArtistAlicia Doherty

Steve and Pat FarrellAlicia Doherty

Susie Leness Gilbert, PhotographerAlicia Doherty

Victoria Sartorius Art Gallery Chair, Debbie Disston, Art Gallery CommitteeAlicia Doherty

The Quogue Library hosted its Flower Art Show, a showcase of blossoms captured through paintings, photography and floral arrangements.

Works by artists Victoria Sartorius, Marissa Bridge, Judy McDermott, Robin Koffler, Melanie Tolan, Margot Carr, Suzie Gilbert, Donna Levy and Melissa Morgan Nelson adorned the gallery space.

Guests had the opportunity to meet the artists and learn more about their inspirations and techniques.

