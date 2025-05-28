Quogue Library Hosts Flower Art Show
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
05/28/2025
Artists Victoria Sartorius, Marissa Bridge, Judy McDermott, Robin Koffler, Melanie TolanAlicia Doherty
Delores Jones, Robin Koffler Artist, Tony JonesAlicia Doherty
Donna Levy Artist, Bob LevyAlicia Doherty
Judy McDermott, Priscilla RuffinAlicia Doherty
Judy McDerrmott, Carol UhlickAlicia Doherty
Mariah WhitmoreAlicia Doherty
Marie Pia, Marissa Bridge, ArtistAlicia Doherty
Marissa Bridge, Artist, Veronique Louis, Joe LamportAlicia Doherty
Matt Tolan and Melanie Tolan, ArtistAlicia Doherty
Melanie Tolan, Missy Lynch, Tara Fitzpatrick, Art Gallery Committe MembersAlicia Doherty
Melissa Morgan Nelson Artist, Thomas MullenAlicia Doherty
Molly Newman, Missy Lynch, Donna LevyAlicia Doherty
Samatha James, Tony Ross, Sarah and John ViragAlicia Doherty
Sarah Adams Art Gallery Committee, Melanie Tolan ArtistAlicia Doherty
Steve and Pat FarrellAlicia Doherty
Susie Leness Gilbert, PhotographerAlicia Doherty
Victoria Sartorius Art Gallery Chair, Debbie Disston, Art Gallery CommitteeAlicia Doherty
The Quogue Library hosted its Flower Art Show, a showcase of blossoms captured through paintings, photography and floral arrangements.
Works by artists Victoria Sartorius, Marissa Bridge, Judy McDermott, Robin Koffler, Melanie Tolan, Margot Carr, Suzie Gilbert, Donna Levy and Melissa Morgan Nelson adorned the gallery space.
Guests had the opportunity to meet the artists and learn more about their inspirations and techniques.