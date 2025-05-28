Quogue Library Hosts Flower Art Show

The Quogue Library hosted its Flower Art Show, a showcase of blossoms captured through paintings, photography and floral arrangements.

Works by artists Victoria Sartorius, Marissa Bridge, Judy McDermott, Robin Koffler, Melanie Tolan, Margot Carr, Suzie Gilbert, Donna Levy and Melissa Morgan Nelson adorned the gallery space.

Guests had the opportunity to meet the artists and learn more about their inspirations and techniques.