West Palm's 4th on Flagler Returns for Another Patriotic Year in 2025

4th on Flagler fireworks, Courtesy the City of West Palm Beach

The City of West Palm Beach is hosting its 37th Annual 4th on Flagler celebration, themed “One Nation, Our Celebration” for the Fourth of July this year. The largest waterfront Independence Day celebration in South Florida, the event will be held on Friday, July 4 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Festive activities will take place along Flagler Drive, between Banyan Boulevard and Fern Street, including music on three stages, family-friendly games and crafts, and vendors offering food and beverages for purchase.

The evening will conclude with a spectacular 18-minute FPL Fireworks display over the Intracoastal Waterway at approximately 9:09 p.m.

“4th on Flagler is a cherished tradition that unites our community and welcomes many new visitors for a patriotic celebration,” said Mayor Keith A. James. “For nearly four decades, this iconic event has lit up our beautiful waterfront with joy and meaning. I invite everyone to join us in creating unforgettable memories that reflect the spirit of togetherness and the vibrant energy of our great City as we proudly celebrate ‘One Nation, Our Celebration!’”

A Patriotic Ceremony will kick off the event at 6 p.m. on the Great Lawn. The celebration will feature the singing of the National Anthem, a color guard presentation, drumline and bagpipe music, and a large flag unfurling with more than 50 volunteers.

Once again this year, 4th on Flagler will also be the start and end point for the annual Bill Bone 5K , which raises money for the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund and is known as a fun run.

More than 75,000 people attend the event annually. People who prefer to celebrate at home can watch the fireworks display on television as part of a WPBF 25 Special: 4th on Flagler LIVE Fireworks from 9 – 9:30 p.m.

“As South Florida’s largest Independence Day celebration, 4th on Flagler offers an unparalleled variety of patriotic celebrations, entertainment and food and drinks for purchase,” said Angela Poco, Community Events Manager for the City of West Palm Beach. “Each year, we strive to elevate the experience so that families, friends and neighbors can continue to create meaningful memories.”

Blankets and lawn chairs are recommended.