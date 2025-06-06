6.7 Two Forks Q&As

Insatiable Eats Catering Chef Marco Barrila

How did you get into this line of work?

From exclusive private chef to niche catering company.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

My Texas cowgirl wife who loves barbecue.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Grazing boards.

What is your comfort food and why?

Risotto with mushrooms.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Grilled local striped bass with pinzimonio sauce.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Mini pulled pork sliders, pickles and slaw.

insatiableeats.com

Shinnecock Lobster Factory Chef Marco Barrila

How did you get into this line of work?

I’m Sicilian and love seafood.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

From sunny summer feelings on Long Island.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Lobster is always trending.

What is your comfort food and why?

Grilled and stuffed calamari.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Lobster fra diavolo.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

My award-winning Shinnecock lobster and clam chowder, New England style.

shinnecocklobsterfactory.com

Barrila’s Pastaria Ristorante Chef Marco Barrila

How did you get into this line of work?

I always love making fresh pasta.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

My mother and grandmother, who owned a trattoria in Messina, Sicily.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Fresh homemade pasta bars.

What is your comfort food and why?

Linguine with local long island clams.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Casarecci ghiotta with swordfish.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Prosciutto ravioli with a truffle mushroom sauce.

300 E Main St, Riverhead, 631-726-4444, insatiableeats.com

Pridwin Hotel Executive Chef Todd Ruiz

How did you get into this line of work?

My family was in the agriculture business growing up. I at an early age was working with land, fruits and vegetables. Then I started to learn to cook with my family and fell in love with the craft.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Experiences, nature, local environment, and peers.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Being Vegan is quickly gaining momentum, especially with our clientele in the region.

What is your comfort food and why?

Teca Chili! Growing up in Texas and learning early on from some of my Chefs, chili doesn’t have beans! True Texas Chili can round up lots of conversation and opinions. I had worked on recipes for years. Simplicity, yet extremely complex.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Paella, is one, layering and developing flavor is key

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Paella.

81 Shore Rd, Shelter Island, 631-749-0476, caperesorts.com/pridwin