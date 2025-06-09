ARF Celebrates Pet Fair

ARF Volunteers and Staff Lisa Tamburini Christina Moais, Warren Anderson and Fritz Lisa Tamburini East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, Legislator Ann Welker, Mary Welker, Cate Rogers Lisa Tamburini Ellen Scarborough and Kim Nichols Lisa Tamburini Jennifer Maldonado, Enrique Gambra, and Chanchito Lisa Tamburini John, Jacob, and Heather Zwicker Lisa Tamburini Kathy Rayner, Matthew Hardy, Lisa McCarthy, Bradley Lander with Flora, Enzo and Gaston Lisa Tamburini Kim Nichols (Exec. Dir), Pierce Roberts, Jonathan Canno, and Hazel Lisa Tamburini Kim Nichols and Tess Pintchik Lisa Tamburini Mike and Pat Franzino Lisa Tamburini Rob Russell and Eloise Lisa Tamburini Sonia Gordon and Alfie Lisa Tamburini Spencer Scherer and Cece Lisa Tamburini Stacy Halsey and Abby Kral with Tucker Lisa Tamburini Susan Lazarus, Dan Rizzie, and Ivy Lisa Tamburini The Gauger Family with Onix Lisa Tamburini Thomas Loizeau and Phoebe Lisa Tamburini Zach Siegel and Marvin Lisa Tamburini

Families gathered for a celebration at the ARF Pet Fair, an event dedicated to the joy that cats and dogs bring into our lives.

Guests enjoyed a full day of pet adoptions, dog agility course, crafts for kids with Pawcasso, and an “Ask the Dog Trainer” booth.

Local vendors and businesses offered food, music and giveaways, while services like free microchipping, low-cost vaccines, and nail clippings were provided by Blue’s Paws.

The event also featured their annual Cutest Pet Contest. Guests were encouraged to bring pet food donations for ARF’s Pet Food Pantry.