ARF Celebrates Pet Fair
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
06/09/2025
ARF Volunteers and StaffLisa Tamburini
Christina Moais, Warren Anderson and FritzLisa Tamburini
East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, Legislator Ann Welker, Mary Welker, Cate RogersLisa Tamburini
Ellen Scarborough and Kim NicholsLisa Tamburini
Jennifer Maldonado, Enrique Gambra, and ChanchitoLisa Tamburini
John, Jacob, and Heather ZwickerLisa Tamburini
Kathy Rayner, Matthew Hardy, Lisa McCarthy, Bradley Lander with Flora, Enzo and GastonLisa Tamburini
Kim Nichols (Exec. Dir), Pierce Roberts, Jonathan Canno, and HazelLisa Tamburini
Kim Nichols and Tess PintchikLisa Tamburini
Mike and Pat FranzinoLisa Tamburini
Rob Russell and EloiseLisa Tamburini
Sonia Gordon and AlfieLisa Tamburini
Spencer Scherer and CeceLisa Tamburini
Stacy Halsey and Abby Kral with TuckerLisa Tamburini
Susan Lazarus, Dan Rizzie, and IvyLisa Tamburini
The Gauger Family with OnixLisa Tamburini
Thomas Loizeau and PhoebeLisa Tamburini
Zach Siegel and MarvinLisa Tamburini
Families gathered for a celebration at the ARF Pet Fair, an event dedicated to the joy that cats and dogs bring into our lives.
Guests enjoyed a full day of pet adoptions, dog agility course, crafts for kids with Pawcasso, and an “Ask the Dog Trainer” booth.
Local vendors and businesses offered food, music and giveaways, while services like free microchipping, low-cost vaccines, and nail clippings were provided by Blue’s Paws.
The event also featured their annual Cutest Pet Contest. Guests were encouraged to bring pet food donations for ARF’s Pet Food Pantry.