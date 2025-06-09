Event & Party Photos

ARF Celebrates Pet Fair

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 06/09/2025

ARF Volunteers and StaffLisa Tamburini

Christina Moais, Warren Anderson and FritzLisa Tamburini

East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez, Legislator Ann Welker, Mary Welker, Cate RogersLisa Tamburini

Ellen Scarborough and Kim NicholsLisa Tamburini

Jennifer Maldonado, Enrique Gambra, and ChanchitoLisa Tamburini

John, Jacob, and Heather ZwickerLisa Tamburini

Kathy Rayner, Matthew Hardy, Lisa McCarthy, Bradley Lander with Flora, Enzo and GastonLisa Tamburini

Kim Nichols (Exec. Dir), Pierce Roberts, Jonathan Canno, and HazelLisa Tamburini

Kim Nichols and Tess PintchikLisa Tamburini

Mike and Pat FranzinoLisa Tamburini

Rob Russell and EloiseLisa Tamburini

Sonia Gordon and AlfieLisa Tamburini

Spencer Scherer and CeceLisa Tamburini

Stacy Halsey and Abby Kral with TuckerLisa Tamburini

Susan Lazarus, Dan Rizzie, and IvyLisa Tamburini

The Gauger Family with OnixLisa Tamburini

Thomas Loizeau and PhoebeLisa Tamburini

Zach Siegel and MarvinLisa Tamburini

Families gathered for a celebration at the ARF Pet Fair, an event dedicated to the joy that cats and dogs bring into our lives.

Guests enjoyed a full day of pet adoptions, dog agility course, crafts for kids with Pawcasso, and an “Ask the Dog Trainer” booth.

Local vendors and businesses offered food, music and giveaways, while services like free microchipping, low-cost vaccines, and nail clippings were provided by Blue’s Paws.

The event also featured their annual Cutest Pet Contest. Guests were encouraged to bring pet food donations for ARF’s Pet Food Pantry.

