Police: Armed Robbery Reported at North Sea Tavern in Southampton

North Sea Tavern (Google Maps)

Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery Tuesday at North Sea Tavern, where three suspects reportedly forced an employee to open a cash register at gunpoint.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the bar located at 1271 North Sea Road, according to Southampton Town Police. The suspects fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

Responding units, including Southampton Town detectives, patrol officers, a drone team, Southampton Village K-9 and Suffolk County Police Aviation, searched the area but did not locate the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southampton Town Police Detective Division at 631-702-2230.