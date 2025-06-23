BonBon Candy Shop Is Now Open in Sag Harbor

BonBon Candy Shop offers all kinds of delicious sweets

Swedish candy shop, BonBon, opened its doors at its first new Hamptons location last month with a promise to “revolutionize American candy culture,” according to Manhattan Skyline Management Corporation.

The shop, which is known as a New York City staple, was founded by Sweden natives and friends Selim Adira, Robert Persson and Leonard Schultz in 2017.

Locally, the candy store will be located on 9 Washington Street in Sag Harbor, just off of Main Street.

“We’re thrilled to accommodate BonBon’s first location out east just in time to help kick off the summer season,” noted Joshua Roth, Senior Vice President of Retail at Manhattan Skyline Management Corporation. “Bobby, Leo and Selim have cultivated quite the following for their Scandinavian sweet treats, and we are excited to be a part of their continued expansion.”

With five locations in New York City and Brooklyn, and a growing e-commerce business under their belt, this will be the company’s sixth location in the state. BonBon is known for importing their candies and offers a variety of sweets catered to every sweet tooth, including fish candy, licorice twists, sweet and sour candy mixes, and chocolate. They also have an ongoing exclusive collaboration of handbags, sandals and charms with New York City luxury brand Tory Burch, who was one of BonBon’s earliest fans, according to the store’s website.

The storefront is set to be designed by the Brooklyn studio MOB and will join beloved village shops, including Obligato, Ethel + Row, Sag Harbor Books, and Goldberg’s Famous Bagels.

“We can’t wait to open BonBon in Sag Harbor,” said Selim Adira, one of the founders of BonBon in the announcement. “This new location allows us to serve our candy loyalists and reach new customers. BonBon truly has something for everyone.”

Learn more at bonbonnyc.com.