Cereal4All Brothers Have Another Banner Year in 2025

Village Academy School with Cereal4all Founders Jett and Luke Justin (Boca Helping Hands)

Cereal4All, which runs an annual cereal drive organized by twin brothers Jett and Luke Justin, collected 10,856 pounds of cereal this year for 2025 and donated it to Boca Helping Hands (BHH).

The donation will allow Boca Helping Hands to provide clients with approximately 100,000 bowls of cereal through their five local food distribution sites. The Justins, 17-year-old twin brothers and Boca Raton residents, are rising seniors at American Heritage School in Delray Beach.

Cereal4All teams up with students, schools and businesses across the country to provide breakfast food to families in need and to get more young people actively engaged in the fight against hunger. The organization also guides students across the country to their first volunteer experiences at local food banks. They focus on the special connection young people have with cereal to help them think about the hunger struggles of others in a more relatable, personal way.

Since it started, Cereal4All has expanded nationally, partnering with over 143 schools, 81 food banks and students in 20 states — plus Toronto, Canada and the Bahamas with their Oatmeal Airlift flights (personally flown by Jett and Luke). Their efforts have provided the equivalent of over 500,000 bowls of cereal to people in need — more than $300,000 worth of breakfast food nationally, or 50,000 boxes — and have led students across the country to volunteer at food banks for the first time.

More than 20 Palm Beach County schools participated in this year’s Spring Cereal4All Drive. To further incentivize participation, there were drawings for participating schools, featuring prizes such as gift cards and tickets to local attractions, including Top Golf, Xtreme Action Park, Palm Beach Zoo, Lion Country Safari, Rapids Water Park, First Watch, and Yard House.

Besides their successful partnerships with schools and food banks, Cereal4All has also partnered with the Florida Panthers, Whole Foods, Wawa, Target, and First Watch Restaurants. Target donated gift cards for participating schools to buy school supplies, and Publix provided cereal parties for K-5 schools’ top-donating classrooms. In addition, First Watch partnered with Cereal4All by donating breakfast food for the recent “Oatmeal Airlift” that Jett and Luke piloted to islands in the Bahamas.

“We created Cereal4All to fight hunger around America’s breakfast tables because millions of American families suffer from food insecurity, which means they can’t always afford enough meals for everyone in their homes,” Luke Justin said. “Those families depend on food banks to help ease their hunger issues. Since breakfast food is one of the least donated items to food banks, pantry bags of meals distributed to families in need are often missing breakfast food.”

“My brother and I learned about the breakfast food shortage in 2016 while volunteering in the warehouse at Boca Helping Hands, and it had a big effect on us because, like most young people, we love cereal,” Jett Justin said. “Cereal is about breakfast, but it’s also about happiness, so we were bothered by the reality that millions of families and kids might not have daily access to breakfast and that moment of happiness in their day.”

Jett and Luke were recently recognized for their nonprofit work by U.S. Congressman Jared Moskowitz in the House of Representatives. They also received a commendation from the Mayor of Boca Raton, Scott Singer, for their work on Cereal4All.

Learn more at bocahelpinghands.org or cereal4all.org.