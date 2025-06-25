Soul to Table: GrillHampton Host & Sag Harbor Local, Chef Michael Symon Returns to His Greek Roots

Host Michael Symon on set to make Fennel Crusted Pork Porterhouse with Citrus Salad, Stuffed Hot Peppers, Grilled Broccoli Rabe with Pancetta, and Smoky Bourbon Soursas seen on Food Network’s Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5.

Chef Michael Symon’s journey from acclaimed restaurateur to television personality to health-conscious home cook exemplifies how the best chefs evolve with both necessity and purpose. In this current chapter of his career, his approach really encourages cooking at home — and he’s loving every minute of it.

His evolution over the past few years perfectly illustrates this adaptability. During the pandemic, Symon found himself facing what seemed like an insurmountable challenge: 19 restaurants suddenly closed, Food Network filming halted, and an industry built on gathering people around tables was forced into isolation. But if there’s one thing Symon has mastered throughout his culinary career, it’s the art of adaptation.

“We pivoted immediately,” Symon recalls of those early pandemic days. Within weeks, he and his team were live-streaming daily social media cooking sessions from home drawing massive viewership from people hungry for meal ideas and human connection. The pivot proved so successful that Food Network embraced this new format, and Symon found himself producing two entire seasons using an iPhone. The whole experience taught Michael a fundamental lesson — maybe the biggest one of his culinary career: know who you are cooking for.

“Teaching home cooks is different from training professionals, you have to know your audience,” Symon explains.

The experience of cooking for home audiences inspired his 9th cookbook released in March, “Symon’s Dinners: Cooking Out,” a collection of 100 recipes that can all be cooked on the grill.

While his professional evolution focused outward on teaching others, his most profound transformation was deeply personal. Dealing with Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis forced Symon to examine not just what he was cooking, but why. This introspection became the foundation for his “Fix It With Food” books which serve as a healthy but delicious bible for those dealing with autoimmune issues.

“It’s about identifying your personal food triggers and making mindful choices,” he says. “The goal isn’t to sacrifice pleasure – it’s to feel better the next day while still enjoying every bite.”

The book’s recipes are meant to feel anti-diet, fun but safe and nourishing.

Overall, Symon seems to be clear on his path forward: forget the noise, cook what you love, which has sparked his most ambitious project yet. He’s channeling his Greek heritage as he opens his next venture: a new restaurant in Venice Beach, California. The location isn’t coincidental – it’s where California’s abundant local ingredients meet the Mediterranean flavors that run deep in his family history. Greek cooking has always been his passion and the cuisine he cooks most often at home. All signs point to this being his most authentic culinary chapter yet.

He and his wife Liz call Sag Harbor home. Overlooking Noyac Bay, their space is a quiet respite where they dream up new business ventures. Symon also loves a good clamming expedition right out back – one of the benefits of being on the water. He has plans to transform his front yard into a lush garden, creating his own ingredient source where he can grow ingredients that speak to his passion for cooking and his health.

Throughout our conversation, what becomes clear is Symon’s evolution from chef to educator. Whether he’s live-streaming from his home kitchen or guiding young chefs, his focus has shifted toward teaching techniques rather than just sharing recipes.

“Techniques adapt to any environment,” he explains. “Whether you’re in a restaurant kitchen or cooking on your back deck and filming on an iPhone, the fundamentals remain the same.”

As Symon prepares for his next chapter in Venice, he embodies what makes the best chefs compelling: they’re not just cooking food, they’re adapting, teaching, and connecting with people through every plate, every show, and every story they share. In a world that’s constantly changing, that kind of authentic evolution is exactly what we need around our tables.

When I asked about his favorite local spots, he rattled off some excellent recommendations, “Cromer’s Market for meats, Amber Waves for produce, Bostwicks for the freshest seafood, MJ Dowlings for great bar food (and pizza), Red Hook Tavern for oysters and a burger, Bell & Anchor, Lulu Kitchen & Bar and Grindstone Coffee & Donuts.”

Chef Michael is excited to be hosting this year’s Dan’s GrillHampton presented by Wilmington Trust. The event is on Saturday, Aug. 2 at Clubhouse Hamptons. Tickets are available at DansTaste.com

Elaine LaPersonerie, founder of Wink PR and passionate food enthusiast, writes about the magic that happens when love, your intentions and good company come together around the table.