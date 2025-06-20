Dan Talks with Faith Popcorn, Futurist & Trend Forecaster

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Faith Popcorn

Episode 233: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Sagaponack resident Faith Popcorn, a futurist and trend forecaster who’s spent decades helping companies like Coca-Cola and Kodak prepare for what’s next. As founder of BrainReserve, she’s coined iconic terms like “cocooning” and “cashing out,” and made predictions.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast