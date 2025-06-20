Dan Talks with Faith Popcorn, Futurist & Trend Forecaster
Meet Faith Popcorn
Episode 233: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Sagaponack resident Faith Popcorn, a futurist and trend forecaster who’s spent decades helping companies like Coca-Cola and Kodak prepare for what’s next. As founder of BrainReserve, she’s coined iconic terms like “cocooning” and “cashing out,” and made predictions.