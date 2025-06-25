Hilton West Palm Beach Hosts July 4 Festivities & Dining

Celebrate July 4 at Hilton West Palm Beach, Photo Courtesy Hilton West Palm Beach

Hilton West Palm Beach is celebrating Independence Day in style and delicious flavor with a special July 4 menu throughout the holiday weekend.

Hilton’s al fresco eatery, La Playa will showcase their Fourth of July menu featuring finger-licking favorites like Guayaba BBQ Ribs ($18) with homemade citrus slaw; slow cooked Brisket Melts ($18) with sharp cheddar and Swiss cheese, onion jam, and French fries; Pork Belly Burnt Ends ($20) crowned with crispy onions, barbeque sauce, and Yuca fries, and Corn Fritters ($14) with chive sour cream. Get ready to indulge in pure summer decadence!

To go with those delicious bites, La Playa is inviting guests to pledge their independence to the flag with some fabulous patriotic sips, like the American Dream Margarita ($18) with Cazadores tequila, fresh lime juice and triple sec; Freedom Fizz ($18) with Grey Goose Watermelon vodka, basil, splash of lime, fresh watermelon and Champagne; and their Red, White & Blue Patron Tree ($55) with Watermelon Margarita, Coconut Margarita and Blue Curacao Margarita.

In addition to the eats and libations, Hilton is lighting up the holiday weekend with fun, family entertainment including lawn games and bobbing around in unicorn pool floats followed by après swim snacks and cocktails.

Stop by Poolside Sessions on Saturday, July 5, from noon-4 p.m., for luxurious lounging, plein air gastronomy, and dancing to vacation-mode beats by DJ Christie Hernz. Poolside Sessions passes are available for purchase at ResortPass.

The La Playa Fourth of July menu is available July 4 through July 6 and hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (bar) and 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (lunch).

Hilton West Palm Beach is located at 600 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach. For more information, call 561-231-6000 or visit hiltonwestpalmbeach.com.