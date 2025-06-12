Impact the Palm Beaches Celebrates Women in Philanthropy

Katie Serrano / CAPEHART Rona Rosenberg Friedman, Leticia Gnazzo CAPEHART Vevienne Ebanks, Linda Mauger Harnish CAPEHART Crystal Stiles, Meredith Rollo CAPEHART Laura Mariano, Kate Cotner CAPEHART Melisa Sandler, Catalina Catano, Sunny Hawkins, Kelly O'Neill CAPEHART Alice Hockenbury, Joanne Simoneau, Sue Hutcheon, Lisa Fentress CAPEHART Joyce Leary, Esther Katz CAPEHART

Over 80 guests enjoyed a special evening at Manatee Lagoon as Impact the Palm Beaches presented FPL Women in Philanthropy.

This event recognized and celebrated five NextEra Energy/Florida Power & Light Company leaders for their philanthropic work in Arts & Culture, Environment, Family, Health & Wellness, and Education.

These categories relate to the areas where Impact the Palm Beaches’ nonprofit grants are awarded.

Crystal Stiles, FPL’s Executive Director for Development and a member of Impact the Palm Beaches served as Chair of the event and emcee of the evening.

Crystal shared with guests that “At FPL, we believe in powering strong communities and giving back to make the communities we serve even better places to live and raise families. Part of what makes our team so special is our collective mindset to bring out fresh ideas, collaborate, and use our individual talents and passions both at work and in our personal lives while staying true to our corporate values.”

Crystal added, “Last year alone, we supported more than 2,000 nonprofits, and our employees donated $4 million through payroll giving and special fundraising events. Additionally, our employees contributed more than 40,000 hours in their local communities through company-sponsored programs and their own personal volunteer time.”

The honorees who continually give their time, talent, and treasure to make a positive impact on the lives of others in our community included:

Vernique Williams, Manager of Inside Accounts, MGA, FPL (Arts and Culture): Vernique was honored for her work with the Historical Society of Palm Beach County.

Vernique has served as member at large for the Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County for the last eight years, where she collaborates with a group of dedicated individuals to preserve and promote the region’s rich history through various community initiatives.

She helps organize educational programs, exhibitions, and events that engage the public, foster an appreciation for our local heritage, and collaborate with schools, local organizations, and residents to promote historical research and preservation efforts.

Vernique was inspired to work with the Historical Society of Palm Beach County because she believes that understanding our past is crucial for shaping a vibrant future.

Kathleen Fitzgerald, Florida Renewable Partners Project Manager (Environment): Kathleen was honored for her work with Loggerhead Marinelife Center, where she started volunteering last year.

As an exhibit interpreter and tour guide, she leads groups of 5 to 30 people, educating them on sea turtles and ocean conservation.

She serves on Loggerhead’s Volunteer Action Committee, advocating for around 50 volunteers.

Additionally, she is developing a youth mentorship program to help children from underprivileged backgrounds gain experience in STEM and conservation.

Kathleen’s dedication to volunteering began early, involving work with veteran support organizations, trail clean-ups, and events for first-generation college students in La Crosse, WI.

Erin Westberg, PGD Technical Services Manager (Family): Erin was honored for her work with the Urban League of Palm Beach County, where she serves on the Guild.

The Guild is a group of professionals, retirees, and community members that are considered the heart and soul of the Urban League Movement and work to promote the Movement of the Urban League by volunteering, fundraising, serving as mentors, and leveraging community service programs.

She started as Guild Membership Chair in 2022, served as Vice President in 2023, and then as President in 2024 and 2025.

Erin also served as NextEra Energy’s liaison for the Urban Leagues of Broward and Palm Beach Counties and represented NEE at the National Urban League’s National Conference in 2024.

Jennifer Herron, Director of Development – NEER Origination (Health and Wellness): Jennifer was honored for her work to support military veterans and their families, both within NextEra Energy/Florida Power & Light Company and around the country.

Before joining NextEra Energy nearly 15 years ago, Jennifer worked with Veterans groups across the U.S. and local charities in Russia, Puerto Rico, and Kuwait.

As a founding member of VetNEXT, she has played a leadership role in supporting military members, veterans, and their families.

Jennifer has also organized over 20 events with Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, assisted Stand Down House in Lake Worth for four years, and helped create the Solar Veteran Hiring Initiative for FPL’s solar projects.

Jennifer also led numerous events with the Wounded Veteran Relief Fund and expanded the FPL Veterans team from 15 to over 120 volunteers for the Flags for the Fallen Memorial Day ceremonies.

Her commitment stems from her belief that every veteran deserves respect and opportunities, and she aims to help them succeed.

Natasha Zbib, Engineer II, FPL Transmission (Education): Natasha was honored for her work with FIRST Robotics, serving as a role model for young students – especially young women – interested in STEM.

She aims to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders and innovators to exemplify to students that anyone can be an engineer with hard work and perseverance.

As a high school student, Natasha participated in FIRST Robotics, a nonprofit that prepares young people for the future through robotics programs that build essential skills. FPL has long supported FIRST Robotics by sponsoring teams and competitions in the area.

At the South Florida regional FIRST competition, Natasha was inspired by FPL volunteers, which led her to explore STEM careers. After joining FPL in 2022, she returned as a volunteer and mentor, initially serving as a scorer and now as an emcee for over 30 events.

This role allows her to give back while developing her public speaking skills and helping with event planning and execution.

“This event is particularly special to us because it highlights our commitment to the communities we serve, especially here in Palm Beach County, which we call home,” said Grace Kurian, 2025 co-president of Impact the Palm Beaches and FPL vice president of information technology. “We were thrilled to honor these remarkable women for their outstanding philanthropic contributions and their dedication to making a positive impact in their communities. Their efforts exemplify our core values and our commitment to community service.”