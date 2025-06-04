BookHampton Bought: Art World Titan Larry Gagosian Vows to Preserve & Expand Beloved East Hampton Bookstore

There was considerable concern in the village of East Hampton last fall when Carolyn Brody, owner of the BookHampton store on Main Street, sent out a newsletter last fall saying the highly popular shop was for sale.

Brody had owned the store since 2016, and it had become a hangout not only for book lovers, but for those who cherished music, art, and talks by authors and others. The fear was that it would close for good. But earlier this spring, a rescuer from an unexpected spot showed up: an enormously art dealer.

Lawrence “Larry” Gagosian, described by Time magazine as “the biggest art dealer in the history of the world,” announced he had bought BookHampton.

Not only would Gagosian keep BookHampton open, but he said in a statement to Dan’s Papers, that he planned to expand the shop and add more books about art and design.

Gagosian, 80, who has lived in Amagansett for 35 years and owns the Blue Parrot restaurant in East Hampton village, did not disclose the sale price. But the store will still be owned by the Eastman family, which owns East Hampton Square. BookHampton is in the Square.

A spokesman for Gagosian’s gallery in Manhattan told Dan’s Papers in that the art dealer “is a voracious reader” and “is someone who frequents bookstores often.”

“He sees the shop as an important part of the community, and felt it was important that it was preserved,” the spokesman added.

In a statement, Gagosian said, “I always loved the fact that Main Street in East Hampton had a wonderful independent bookstore.” BookHampton “is an important part of the community and I felt it was crucial” to keep it open, Gagosian said.

His spokesman said BookHampton would remain “a general bookstore,” but that it will also expand offerings of art and design selections.

The spokesman said Gagosian has produced more than 600 books, including catalogues and scholarly exhibitions.

Gagosian, born in Los Angeles, worked for the talent agent Michael Ovitz and at the William Morris talent agency. He is the only son of Armenian parents. He got his start in the art business by selling posters near the UCLA campus. He opened his first gallery on La Brea Avenue in West Hollywood in 1978, and that same year came to the East Coast, and bought a loft on West Broadway in New York City.

His career in the art world took off in the 1980s, when he sold the works of blue-chip modern and contemporary artists. In 1988, he paid $17 million for “False Start,” by Jasper Johns, a then record-price for a work by a living artist. He owns galleries in New York City, elsewhere in the U.S. and in Europe.

Brody, who is chairman emeritus of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and who is active in East Hampton civic and cultural affairs, said in a recent newsletter that “I feel confident that (Gagosian) will carry BookHampton into the future, while preserving and protecting its almost 50-year legacy.”

“I believe I’ve found someone who will bring energy, commitment, vision and resources to ensure that BookHampton will remain an integral part of the dynamic East Hampton retail environment,” Brody said.

For years, small independent bookstores have struggled to remain alive against the onslaught of digital retailers such as Amazon and others like it. Even the well-known and popular ones had failed. In the Town of Huntington, Book Revue, Long Island’s largest independent bookstore, closed in 2021, after 44 years in business, following a rent dispute with the landlord.

But according to the American Booksellers Association, a trade group, independent stores are making a comeback. The association said that about 300 to 500 bookstores opened in the U.S. between 2023 and so far in 2025.

The association said that the resurgence of independent bookstores is due to their ability to offer community events such as live appearances by authors, an expanded online presence, and the fact that many are offering curated selections and expert personal recommendations that online retailers cannot replicate.

BookHampton, retail experts say, is likely to flourish. It is nestled in an open space on Main Street, and with Gagosian’s wealth behind it, will be on solid financial ground. It has also attracted some big names as speakers in recent years, including Hillary Clinton and the actress, comedian, author and producer Alexandra Wentworth.

Brody said, “In the face of strong market pressure, an independent bookstore will remain on Main Street.”