Long Island Foodtastic Takes Delicious Journey to Dan's Red, White & Brews

Kerri and Will of Long Island Foodtastic

Kerri and Will, the duo behind @Long_Island_Foodtastic, turned their love for food and travel into a flavorful adventure. What began as sharing bites with friends became a mission to spotlight local eateries during the pandemic — and beyond. From food trucks to buffets, their content inspires confidence to explore and indulge.

The Long Island Foodtastic duo will be sharing their experiences at this year’s Dan’s Red, White & Brews Presented by Wilmington Trust on Saturday, July 5 at the Southampton Arts Center, where guests will enjoy global wines – red and white – and the best in brews while indulging in mouthwatering bites from the top chefs in the Hamptons! Taste the night away and pair your beverage of choice while rocking out to HOT entertainment led by DJ Theo all night long!

A Chat with Long Island Foodtastic

Briefly describe how your journey as a content creator began:

We shared our love for food and travel with friends who were interested in our adventures. When COVID shut down the world, businesses reached out asking for help in spreading the word that they were still open for takeout and delivery.

What type of content do you focus on, and what inspires it?

We create food and travel content. Whether it’s a new spot that just opened or a long-standing “hidden gem,” you’ll find us there. Yes, the rumors are true, we will leave the state (for the day) for a good buffet or donut! One thing that inspires us to keep the journey going is the story. Talk to the owners, ask them why they started a business, you would be amazed!

What do you want your audience to feel or take away from your page?

We want our followers to feel more confident. Try that food truck you pass everyday, bring up a new spot for your next gathering, buy a ticket to a local event. Considering our vacation spots for your travels? We have recommendations for you!

What’s a favorite way you like to spend time in the Hamptons?

Enjoying a juicy burger from Fellingham’s Restaurant Sports Bar then going for a stroll in town.

Visit Kerri and Will’s Instagram at @Long_Island_Foodtastic.