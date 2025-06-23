Pianofest Returns for a Musical 37th Season This Summer

See Pianofest at St. Luke’s Church, Photo: Courtesy Pianofest

Pianofest, the Hamptons’ premier piano festival, will return this summer 2025 for its 37th season and invites fans to experience the signature Monday evening concert series featuring young rising artists starting on June 23.

The festival, which began in 1989 by director Paul Schnely, brings 22 pianists from across the country and around the globe to perform at venues in Southampton, East Hampton, and Westhampton. Through classes and recitals, the program allows students to learn the art of piano while forming long-lasting connections with their peers.

“Our festival has shown that encouraging a personal connection between the audience and the student performers plays a key role in building a loyal following, fostering continuity, and inspiring themselves,” Schenly said in an interview.

Schnely also mentioned how the program emphasizes “an ethic based on support rather than competition,” and how students create an atmosphere of artistic exchange by practicing and performing together.

After the show’s opening night at the Levitas Center for the Arts on June 23, there will be an after-concert dinner at the Southampton Inn, hosted by Pianofest Board of Trustee members Ann Grimm, Dede Moan, and Angela and Michael Errico. The series runs through July 28.

Ticket prices for six concerts begin at $180. Single tickets for the Southampton and East Hampton shows begin at $35 at the door and $40 online, with the Westhampton shows beginning at $23 at the door and $26 online. Students attend the concerts free of charge.

The Southampton shows at the Levitas Center for the Arts will take place at the Southampton Cultural Center at 25 Pond Lane on Mondays at 5 p.m on June 23, 30 and July 7, 14, 21, 28.

The East Hampton shows will take place at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 18 James Lane on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. on June 25 and July 2, 16, 23.

The Westhampton shows will take place at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center at 76 Main Street on Thursday at 7 p.m. on June 26.

“It’s a joy to witness young artists grow, not just as pianists but as people, and to see how music continues to bring us together,” noted Schnely. “I feel grateful every summer to be part of something that is both ever-evolving and deeply rooted in purpose and I look forward to what this next season will bring.”

For more information regarding the festival, visit pianofest.com.