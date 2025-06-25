Pro Beach Volleyball Was a Hit at EHP Resort in East Hampton

The 2025 Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) League showed the Hamptons what the highest level of competition in their sport looks like with a special two-day event at EHP Resort & Marina in East Hampton over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, June 21-22.

Eight teams compete for the AVP League Cup in four matches with a variety of teams, including the New York Nitro as the home team. The court featured 300 tons of sand brought in on eight trucks in anticipation of the event.

Guests enjoyed refreshments from Sí Sí, EHP Resort’s signature waterfront restaurant.

Matches were broadcasted nationally on the CW Network and CBS.

Learn more at avp.com.