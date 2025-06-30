Cocktail Recipe: Mix Up The Pridwin Lit Long Island Iced Tea
1 minute 06/30/2025
Looking to wow your guests with a cocktail that’s as eye-catching as it is delicious? The Pridwin encourages you to follow the Long Island Iced Tea recipe below to bring a little show-stopping sparkle to your summer gathering. Happy sipping!
Lit Long Island Iced Tea
Ingredients:
2 oz Pea-flower infused gin, rum, tequila
½ oz Cointreau
½ oz fresh lemon juice
½ oz agave syrup
1 oz ginger beer
Fill a highball glass with ice.
Add lemon juice, agave, Cointreau and stir.
Layer ginger beer and then Pea-flower. This creates the beautiful layers in color.
Add a straw and enjoy!
Learn more about The Pridwin on Shelter Island at caperesorts.com/pridwin.