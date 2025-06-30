Cocktail Recipe: Mix Up The Pridwin Lit Long Island Iced Tea

Looking to wow your guests with a cocktail that’s as eye-catching as it is delicious? The Pridwin encourages you to follow the Long Island Iced Tea recipe below to bring a little show-stopping sparkle to your summer gathering. Happy sipping!

Lit Long Island Iced Tea

Ingredients:

2 oz Pea-flower infused gin, rum, tequila

½ oz Cointreau

½ oz fresh lemon juice

½ oz agave syrup

1 oz ginger beer

Fill a highball glass with ice.

Add lemon juice, agave, Cointreau and stir.

Layer ginger beer and then Pea-flower. This creates the beautiful layers in color.

Add a straw and enjoy!

Learn more about The Pridwin on Shelter Island at caperesorts.com/pridwin.