Ronald Carner of Bridgehampton Remembered as Leader of Maccabi USA

Ronald Carner

Ronald Carner, 86, from Bridgehampton, died on Tuesday, June 3 in his sleep at his home in North Hills, NY.

Born in Brooklyn, Ron spent his youth in the school yard playing ball, and his adult life in Long Island, as a law partner in the Sarisohn and Carner firm in Commack.

A dedicated volunteer for Maccabi USA, he assumed its presidency and also served as Vice-President of Maccabi World Union, leading missions of thousands of Jewish youth to the Maccabiah Games in Israel every four years.

After graduating James Madison high School (1957), Ron attended Brandeis University (1961) followed by Loyola Law School (1975), with a brief service in the National Guard in between.

A natural athlete, Ron played basketball throughout college, excelled in tennis and occasionally in golf. He biked, skied, swam, and enjoyed long nature walks.

Ron was a strong supporter of Israel and believed in its centrality to Jewish identity and pride. In 2001, his leadership at the Maccabi Movement was recognized on the James Madison high school Wall of Distinction, which honors graduates who have made an impact on our society. In 2009, Ron received the Yakir Award for lifetime achievement by Maccabi World Union.

Ronald S. Carner is survived by his wife, novelist Talia Carner, and his children, Melissa Carner Simon, Jonathan Carner, Tomm Yariv Miller, and Eden Yariv Goldberg, as well as nine grandchildren.

His passing was preceded by those of his parents Helen (Lustbader) Carner and Moses Carner of Brooklyn, and older brother Bruce Carner of Hampstead NY.

His funeral on June 5, 2025 can be viewed on the Gutterman’s website. For donations in his honor, consider Maccabi USA, Friends of the IDF, Friends of Magen David Adom, and Jewish National Fund.

For further information, contact Talia Carner at TalYof2@aol.com