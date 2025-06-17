Salon 21 & LDV at the Maidstone Hotel Create Exclusive Summer Exhibition

La Dolce Vita on view at LDV at The Maidstone

Salon 21, a New York City-based art studio, has collaborated with East Hampton’s LDV at the Maidstone Hotel to showcase the exhibition, La Dolce Vita, according to the organizers.

The exhibition, which was curated by studio founder Alex Bass, will be available to the public until September 30, and brings a taste of Europe to the Hamptons. It showcases works from local and international artists including Alli Conrad, Clare Dufournier, Beau Gabriel and Danielle Kosann, who each capture life’s pristine moments and embody “the spirit of savoring every moment.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with The Maidstone to bring La Dolce Vita to life,” Bass said in a statement. “This exhibition is a celebration of art, community, and the timeless beauty of living in the present. We aim to create a space where conversation and creativity flourish, much like the historic salons of the past.”

The show aims to bring guests together to immerse themselves in a carefree lifestyle, while being transported to the Mediterranean in the historic beach community. The artworks of La Dolce Vita also bring together “the simple joys of good food, rich culture, and human connection” — values that guests will remember after visiting the exhibit.

“The pieces capture the intoxicating rhythms of sun-drenched afternoons, intimate gatherings, and the timeless pleasure of savoring life’s finest details,” the announcement says. “With a focus on relaxation, beauty and community, this exhibition transports the viewer to a world where life is savored slowly and every moment feels like a celebration.”

Salon 21 will also be hosting numerous cocktail parties and events throughout the summer at the hotel, allowing guests to interact face to face with the artists, as well as fulfilling the art studio’s commitment to “fostering artistic dialogue.”

“These gatherings will foster a vibrant exchange, reflecting Salon 21’s mission to reimagine the art experience for a new generation,” the organizers said.

For more information regarding the exhibit, check out salontwenty-one.com/exhibitions and themaidstone.com, as well as @salon.21 and @themaidstonehotel on Instagram.