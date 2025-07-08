2025 Guide to Hamptons & North Fork Waterfront Dining

Silly Eats food truck at Silly Lily Fishing Station

Two things set the East End apart from the rest of Long Island in the best of ways; the cuisine and the beaches. Put them together, and you’ve got some of the best places to enjoy a summer meal. Here are just a few of those places for waterfront dining.

HAMPTONS WATERFRONT DINING

Navy Beach

16 Navy Road, Montauk. 631-668-6868, navybeach.com/montauk

Popular eatery and open bar on the sandy shore of Fort Pond Bay. Come with the family for a casual afternoon or night and find something on the menu for everyone. There are Instagram-ready sunsets, laid-back vibes, and a breezy coastal cuisine. This local favorite also boasts the largest selection of Rose in the Hamptons.

Lynn’s Hula Hut

426 West Lake Drive, Montauk. lynnshulahut.net

Located in a repurposed office trailer, Lynn’s Hula Hut features signature cocktails made with the freshest ingredients from east end farms, herbs grown on site, and tropical fruits and spices. Get “Hooked on Hula Juice,” says this waterside tiki bar, which features a chalk board menu.

The Beach Hut on Main

Main Beach (104 Ocean Avenue), East Hampton, thebeachhutonmain.com

Mother-daughter duo took over the Main Beach concession area in summer of 2021 and serve hot dogs, burgers and grilled cheese, but also fish tacos; lobster rolls; spicy tuna poke bowls; and many different salads! Now serving local beer and wine, including Hampton Water and Montauk Brewing Company, among others, as well as hot Jack’s Stir Brew coffee!

Ditch Witch

Ditch Plains Beach (second parking lot, end of Otis Road), Montauk. 631-377-8270, ditchwitchmtk.com

Family owned and operated on The End since 1994, another beach concession that’s full of delightfully delicious surprises, including a chia bowl with fresh blueberries, Medjool dates, shredded coconut, gluten-free granola and honey for breakfast; poke bowls, wraps, burritos or chili for lunch; epic sesame noodles, too.

Tiki Joe’s Beach Club

Meschutt Beach, 90 Dunes Road, Hampton Bays. 631-333-1538, tikijoesbeachclub.com

Classic beachside comfort food at the last beach east of the Shinnecock Canal, live music on weekends and Wednesday nights, and a whole bunch of festive, colorful cocktails.

EHP Resort & Marina

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton. ehpresort.com

Tucked along the calm waters of Three Mile Harbor, this nine-acre waterfront resort is a Hamptons hot spot for dock-and-dine luxury. EHP just kicked off the 2025 season with new eats, including an Indonesian-French concept by Cedric and Ochi Vongerichten, plus an updated Mediterranean menu at longtime fave Sí Sí. Grab coffee or a pastry at Buongiorno, their breezy Italian café, or cool off by the pool with Roman-style pizza.

Silly Eats Food Truck

Silly Lily Fishing Station. 99 Adelaide Avenue, East Moriches, 631-878-0247, sillylily.com

Rolling restaurant has delicious food, cold beer and drinks in one of the most stunning sunset spots west of the Shinnecock Canal.

NORTH FORK WATERFRONT DINING

Low Tide Bar

58775 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com/dining

Enjoy a craft cocktail or a local brew on their private beach at the Sound View Inn. The“unofficial best spot to catch a sunset on the North Fork.” Live music every Friday and Saturday night (weather dependent).

Sunset Beach

35 Shore Road, Shelter Island, sunsetbeach.fun

Shelter Island’s chic beach-side hotel is also a restaurant, bar, and lounge. Featuring a distinctly European culinary vibe and rotating cast of DJs, this scenic retreat on gorgeous Crescent Beach boasts unmistakable Hamptons-like energy and some of the best people watching on the east end.

A Lure

62300 Main Road, Southold. 631-876-5300, alurenorthfork.com

A chowder house and “oysteria” in Southold, this casual waterfront setting is perfect for boaters, day-trippers and vacationers to Long Island Wine Country.

Duryea’s Orient Point

40200 Main Road, Orient Point. duryeas.com

Out at the very tip of the North Fork, Duryea’s Orient Point brings laid-back luxury to a whole new level. With front-row views of the Long Island Sound and a clipboard-ordering system that keeps things charmingly old-school, this seaside spot serves up ultra-fresh seafood, crisp wines, and major summer nostalgia.

Claudio’s Greenport

111 Main Street, Greenport. claudios.com

Right on Greenport Harbor, Claudio’s is a dock-and-dine classic where seafood, sunsets, and summer vibes rule. Known for crowd-pleasers like Clams Casino, waterfront cocktails, and live weekend music, this lively spot keeps the energy high from brunch through golden hour.