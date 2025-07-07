7.5.24 GrillHampton Q&As

D’Abruzzo Chef Tommaso Conte

What is your cooking philosophy?

La materia prima. Always using the best quality product with minimal addition to it. True Italian

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons? Too many to name just one.

Where do you draw your inspiration from? My family, heritage, culture and traditions.

What new food trends are you seeing Customers having a better understanding of higher quality foods and the importance of it.

What is your comfort food and why Eggplant Parmigiana. It is something that my mom and Nonna always made growing up and to this day when I have it, it transports me back to a kid.

What do you plan to serve at the event?Arrosticini.

520 Main Street, Westbury, 516-730-3387, abruzzonyc.com

The Onion Tree Pizza Co. Chef Jay Jadeja

What is your cooking philosophy? Local, Lively, Big Flavors

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons? 1770 House Restaurant & Inn.

Where do you draw your inspiration from? The love of feeding people and nourishing their souls.

What new food trends are you seeing? Multicultural food with complexity of flavors, big bold flavors, the spicing up of America.

What is your comfort food and why? Pizza Napoletana for its simplicity and/or a bowl of my Grandma’s chicken curry for the memories it evokes.

What is your favorite dish to make? Pizza Napoletana Margherita or grilled Indian spiced chicken thighs.

What do you plan to serve at the event Kerala spiced grilled chicken thighs.

242 Sea Cliff Avenue, Sea Cliff, 516-916-5353, theoniontree.com

Smok-Haus Chef Manny Voumvourakis

What is your cooking philosophy Traditional American barbecue meets ethnic street food.

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons? Gurney’s.

Where do you draw your inspiration from? Cooking low and slow and my Hellenic roots.

What new food trends are you seeing Global fusion continues to dominate across all cuisines. The world is ever so connected. Each culture can influence traditional foods in a very unique and refreshing way.

What is your comfort food and why? Smok-Haus pastrami sandwich, the crown jewel of our menu.

What is your favorite dish to make? Our dark chocolate chili is one of my favorites to make. It is fairly time consuming for chili standards. Grind the brisket, smoke it, season it and add the ingredients. The product is amazing.

What do you plan to serve at the event?L Smoked beef brisket, pastrami and porchetta.

7 12th Street, Garden City, 516-400-7100, smok-haus.com

Au Jus Chef Patrick Griffin

What is your cooking philosophy? No frills, just love and precision! We source top-notch meats and cook ’em to juicy perfection!

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons? Southampton!

Where do you draw your inspiration from? The familiar flavors and techniques of Oklahoma barbecue are what drive my culinary passion and influence the menu at Au Jus.

What new food trends are you seeing Putting a new spin on southern comfort food!

What is your comfort food and why Southern food and a good sweet potato pie. Takes me back to childhood!

What is your favorite dish to make? Chili.

What do you plan to serve at the event? Ribs, beef brisket, baked beans, mac & cheese and more southern classics!

Au Jus, 2621 Broadway, Manhattan, 917-675-7612; also in East Harlem & Washington Heights, aujusnyc.com