Alix Earle Brings the Heat & the Drinks at Sip Margs Relaunch in East Hampton

Alix Earle relaunched Sip Margs on July 11 (Eliza Liebowitz)

Influencer Alix Earle knows how to make an entrance and so does her margarita brand Sip Margs, the ready-to-drink cocktail brand that just got a serious upgrade.

The 24-year-old model and social-media star revealed new packaging and reworked flavors during unofficial Hamptons relaunch on July 11 at The Clubhouse Hamptons in East Hampton. While it wasn’t heavily promoted, word traveled fast.

“Finding a consistently good margarita has been way harder than it should be,” Earle said. “So when I got the chance to join SipMARGS, I was all in. No more guessing if the marg is gonna be good.”

There was no press blast. No influencer countdown. Just a handful of posts from Common Ground East and yet, nearly a thousand people were packed into the East Hampton nightlife spot on Friday night, dancing under a lit-up ceiling and drinking canned margaritas like they’d just been made the official drink of summer.

By midnight, the line was wrapped around the building. Inside, the space was permeated by ambient lighting, Sip Margs light-up signs and beats by DJ Beau Cruz. Earle arrived at 12:30 a.m. wearing a sheer black mesh top, an olive green leather mini skirt, gold jewelry and reflective sunglasses. She danced with a Mango Sip Margs in hand and tossed out a limited batch of Sip Margs baseball caps onto the dance floor.

“She’s that girl,” said Gabrielle Trongone, one of the first to snag a Mango-flavored Sip Margs. “It tastes delicious and has a summery vibe.”

The drinks held up with five unique flavors on rotation: Mango, Classic, Coconut, Mezcal and Spicy. Mango was the clear favorite.

“They nailed it,” said Emmy F., sipping a Classic Sip Margs. “Not too sweet. Classic skinny margarita! Very nice.”

“It doesn’t taste synthetic, which is rare for these kinds of drinks,” added Ashley.

One thing’s clear: with Alix at the helm, Sip Margs has been launched into a new era. It’s louder, hipper and ready to take over your cooler.

