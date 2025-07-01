DWI Suspect Crashed Into Montauk Art Fair, Cops Say

East Hampton Town Police Department. Photo credit: Brendan J. O’Reilly

An alleged drunken driver crashed into a Montauk art fair in the early morning hours of June 29, East Hampton Town Police said. Nicoly Ribeiro De Souza was driving a 2020 Nissan Rogue when she struck the Montauk Green, where tents and artwork were being stored overnight at 2:59 a.m., police said. Numerous tents and pieces of artwork were damaged in the crash, but the fair was unoccupied at the time. The driver reportedly caused tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage and narrowly missed two guards.

The 23-year-old Farmingville woman was taken to Southampton Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, released and charged with driving while intoxicated and six counts of reckless criminal mischief.

She pleaded not guilty at East Hampton Town Justice Court.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone that may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact the East Hampton Town Police Department at 631-537-7575.