East Hampton Shucker Company CEO John Nicholas Talks Dan's Red, White & Brews

A perfectly shucked oyster

East Hampton Shucker Company is coming to Dan’s Red, White & Brews Presented by Wilmington Trust, a celebration of the July 4th weekend as only the hottest holiday celebration in the Hamptons can do, on Saturday, July 5 at Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Lane) from 6:30–9 p.m.

Enjoy global wines – red and white – and the best in brews while indulging in mouthwatering bites from the top chefs in the Hamptons! Taste the night away and pair your beverage of choice while rocking out to HOT entertainment led by DJ Theo all night long!

Here, we spoke toEast Hampton Shucker Company CEO John Nicholas about his amazing invention, food trends and what he’s bringing to Red, White & Brews!

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more info about Red, White & Brews Presented by Wilmington Trust and all the upcoming Dan’s Taste Summer Series events!

East Hampton Shucker Company CEO John Nicholas

How did you get into this line of work?

Since I was a child I struggled to open oysters, I tried every method, medieval gloves & towel techniques. It was still difficult and dangerous process. Why does your hand have be so close to the knife? I thought there has to be a better way to enjoy delicious oysters at home. This was my inspiration to invent the East Hampton Shucker, the fastest, safest, and easiest way to open oysters.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I tried every way to open oysters; I want to make it easier and safer to shuck oysters at home.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Oysters are everywhere!

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Delicious East End oysters.

easthamptonshucker.com