Fishers Island Lemonade President Bronya Shillo Talks Dan's Red, White & Brews

Bronya Shillo of Fishers Island Lemonade

Fishers Island Lemonade is coming to Dan's Red, White & Brews on Saturday, July 5 at Southampton Arts Center.

Here, we spoke to Fishers Island Lemonade President Bronya Shillo about the beverage market and what she’s bringing to Red, White & Brews!

A Chat with Fishers Island Lemonade President Bronya Shillo

How did this beverage evolve to come to market?

The recipe and tradition of Fishers Island Lemonade has been alive on the namesake island for decades and was a staple in the bar my family owned, the Pequot Inn. In 2014, I decided to bottle that tradition and bring it beyond Fishers. When I embarked on creating FIL, there were mostly malt based alcoholic beverages on the market, so we were truly ahead of the curve. What started as a small-batch passion project is now a pioneering RTD brand that still tastes like New England summer in every sip.

What new RTD trends are you seeing?

We’re seeing a shift back to basics: Simple, recognizable ingredients and nostalgic flavors that tap into real-life moments. Consumers today are more intentional than ever, and while alcohol consumption habits are constantly shifting, overall people are reaching more for quality over quantity. Consumers want drinks made with real ingredients they recognize and trust, they want to reach for a brand that sparks a distinct feeling with recipes they know they’ll love.

What is your favorite canned beverage?

Fishers Island Lemonade, of course! Shameless plug, but an honest one. I’ve been enjoying this recipe since I was of legal drinking age, working behind the bar at the Pequot Inn. The generations-old recipe of barrel-aged whiskey, vodka, and lemonade brings me right back to that bar every time I have a can in hand. I believe each of our cocktails has an occasion, it depends on your mood and your activity. Right now, I’m on a Blueberry kick, probably because we’ve been picking a lot of local fruit!

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

The coastal Northeast! I grew up between Connecticut and Fishers Island and now live in Newport, Rhode Island – so New England traditions are my roots. From summer beach days, and fishing to boating the rhythms of coastal life have always shaped me. These memories and moments are deeply tied not just to my personal story but woven into the fabric of the Fishers Island Lemonade brand. I created Fishers Island Lemonade as a tribute to this way of life and still draw inspiration from it daily.

Who do you admire in the food/spirit world and why?

I’ve always had a passion for culinary and even wanted to be a chef when I was growing up. Probably my grandmother or my Dad, they’re always in the kitchen creating, I believe it’s their love language. My parents gave me and my sister a front row seat into running a business and restaurant life.

I believe it was a huge catalyst for my direction and desire to become involved in the food and beverage industry.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Fishers Island Lemonade Original, Half & Half, and Peach.

