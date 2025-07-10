Kevin Hart Shines a Light On Montauk Charity with Live Show

Kevin Hart, Photo: David Crotty/PMC

Tickets are going as quickly as one of Kevin Hart‘s punchlines. The comedian’s Acting My Age tour comes to Montauk this Saturday July 12 to benefit the Historical Society’s Lighthouse.

Mia Certic is the Executive Director and says she’s “somewhere between ecstatic and over the moon” about Hart dropping into the spotlight just below their historical monument. “A concert at the lighthouse is magical,” she adds. “A lot of people don’t realize the Historical Society actually owns the lighthouse.”

That takes close to $2 million dollars a year to operate. Government cutbacks have also threatened the facility. Acts like Hart and singer Norah Jones on August 2 help keep the lights and the charity shining.

Murmrr Productions of New York was brought in a few years ago to help book big-name acts. “Brian Kelly at Murmrr helped us with Rufus Wainwright, Laufey and John Mulaney. He’s done a stunning job. It’s awesome,” Certic says.

But there’s a lot to do with a nautical essential and things like a museum and surrounding grounds.

“The Coast Guard is responsible for the light in the lighthouse, but we have to maintain it,” Certic continues. And it’s not just for decoration. “It’s a functioning lighthouse with a a Fresnel lens manufactured in Paris in 1902 specifically for our lighthouse.” A modern LED is the actual light shining through the old school crystal lens. “They’re known as the lens that’s saved a million lives.”

Hart took to social media this week to push the Montauk appearance and say “he’s excited” too. Tickets for the 2,000 seats range from $200 to $750. Certic says sales in the last few days have been “brisk.” And the lighting, up top and on stage, is first rate. “If we have any fog that night, you’ll see this beautiful haunted lume come from above,” she adds with a laugh.

And Kevin Hart will undoubtedly have something funny to say about it.

Visit kevinhartnation.com and murmrr.com for tickets.