Mounts Botanical Garden & Orchid Society Host Orchid Symposium 2025

Orchid potting at the Orchid Symposium

Mounts Botanical Garden and The Orchid Society of the Palm Beaches will be hosting an Orchid Symposium on Saturday, August 9.

The daylong program, named Journey through the Jewels of the Orchid World, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and entails a variety of events, including an orchid sale, two orchid auctions, and five orchid presentations by specialists, including Hyla Levine, owner of Green Barn Orchid Supplies in Delray Beach and Francesco Miranda, an author and owner of Miranda’s Orchids.

“Whether you’re a seasoned orchid aficionado or interested in learning more, Orchid Symposium 2025 promises to be a full day of inspiration, education, and memorable experiences,” read a statement from a press release. “Participants will gain insider knowledge on everything from the secrets of specific orchid genera to cutting-edge conservation efforts, and foolproof culture techniques.”

Members of either the Mounts Botanical Garden and/or The Orchid Society of the Palm Beaches can register for a $45 all-access pass upon proof of membership. Non-members must pay $65, and registration for the event is available here.

The orchid sale will open at 8 a.m., with specialist presentations beginning at 9 a.m. The first live orchid auction will begin at 10:40 a.m. and lunch will be provided at noon. The final live orchid auction will begin at 1:50 p.m., and the orchid sale will be open for the remaining time of 3:10–4 p.m.