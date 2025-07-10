Riverhead Issues Stop Work Order at Compost Site After Complaints

Riverhead Town Police photo

The Town of Riverhead has issued a stop-work order for a composting operation on Youngs Avenue run by Patriot Recycling following public complaints and a determination that the site exceeded legal limits for imported material.

The revocation, confirmed by town officials at a July 1 board meeting, followed the posting of a stop-work order on June 24. The order was issued after residents reported unpermitted dumping, persistent odors, and rat infestations at the property, which had previously received town approval for use as a tree farm.

Under town code, agricultural operations are permitted to import up to 3,000 cubic yards of organic material to support farming. Larger amounts require a certificate of exemption from the town board, which officials said Patriot did not obtain. Civic leader Harper Nichols told the board that at least 71 truckloads, totaling an estimated 7,100 cubic yards, were delivered between May 27 and the end of June.

“Trash needs to be taken out, and he needs to reclaim that property the way he found it,” said Claudette Bianco, a Baiting Hollow resident.

Residents also questioned whether the material being dumped constituted compost or household waste. Code enforcement officials told the board they observed what appeared to be yard waste, but residents have submitted photos taken from the road showing piles of what they say is trash. Town officials advised residents to share the images with the clerk’s office and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The state DEC has visited the site multiple times, according to Fire Marshal Liam Keating, and additional inspections are expected. Town officials said Patriot’s alleged failure to comply with both local and state volume limits was a key factor in the stop-work order.

In response to public concerns, the town board passed a new parking and idling ban along a stretch of Youngs Avenue near the site, aimed at curbing truck traffic from both Patriot Recycling and the adjacent Crown Sanitation facility.

Town officials said the permit revocation letter was sent through the planning department and confirmed that Patriot has not applied for the exemption needed to operate at higher volumes.

As of July 1, no fines or cleanup orders have been publicly announced. Residents are continuing to push for stricter enforcement and removal of material already on site. Patriot representatives could not be reached for comment.