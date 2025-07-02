SOTH 7/5

SOFI TUKKER performs at Palm Tree Music Festival in Southampton on Saturday, June 22nd, sponsored by Don Julio Tequila, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Geojam. (credit: Kursza)

Crowds gathered at the Palm Tree Music Festival in Southampton to catch headliners like Swedish House Mafia and Kygo, but alleged transportation issues marred the experience for some.

The June 22 event was originally slated to return to Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, but organizers faced a venue change after the Federal Aviation Administration rejected its permit. With just weeks to spare, organizers relocated to the Shinnecock Nation in Southampton.

The festival’s Instagram page became a hotspot for negative comments, with eagle-eyed social media users claiming that many were deleted. One attendee shared: “The music was great but the rest of this year’s event was a disaster! Running out of alcohol and water combined with the unsafe chaos trying to exit the venue.”

Complaints about the transportation were widespread. “We walked over a mile to not get a shuttle bus and it was impossible to get an Uber,” one person noted. Another added: “Why don’t you release a statement about the s— show it was leaving the place and the fact that it wasn’t safe to leave the property on your own.”

Meanwhile, others shared positive experiences. “Honestly pretty great for it being the first time at Shinnecock res,” one person wrote. Another added: “I had a great time! Feel free to come back to Shinnecock anytime.” Palm Tree Crew Holdings CEO Michael Diaz acknowledged the issues. “We hear the complaints, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and we promise it won’t happen again,”

Diaz told Variety, while highlighting the festival’s eight hours of music, food, drink, and fashion in the heart of the Hamptons. Famous faces in the crowd included Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield, actor Cuba Gooding Jr., and fashion influencer Arielle Charnas.

Hamptons tastemaker Vanessa Gordon and entertainer Deborah Cox hosted the 5th Annual Hamptons Interactive Brunch, attracting a crowd of 300 at a luxurious private estate in Water Mill. The event benefited Francesco’s Foundation, dedicated to preventing teen suicide. Notable attendees included radio host Sid Rosenberg, New York State Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, and author Katharine Holabird. Guests were treated to cocktails and gourmet bites, and experienced tarot readings, skincare treatments, a live painting, and an interactive sushi-making class. Entertainment included performances by Cuban-American singer Sasha Prendes, violinist James Teal, and a DJ set by AMP Entertainment. Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff expressed her gratitude on Instagram, saying she was “honored to be a speaker and to support this cause!”

Mayor Eric Adams faced criticism after being spotted at Ketchy Beach in Southampton, during a crunch time of crucial New York City budget talks. An Instagram photo captured Adams standing between two women at the new outpost of the downtown Manhattan club Ketchy Shuby. Amidst scrutiny over rising crime rates, Adams was questioned during a press conference about his presence at the beach instead of focusing on city affairs.

“I know you were out in the Hamptons this weekend as a lot of these talks were happening,” a reporter pressed, according to a public transcript. “Are you actually personally involved in the talks or are you delegating everything to… the rest of the team?” Adams defended his brief respite, stating that his team remained actively engaged in the ongoing budget negotiations and city affairs. “When I was out in the Hamptons for the day, because I’m allowed to go and rest, we were still in constant contact. I have a great team,” he insisted.

We hear…

More invitations went out for Michael Rubin’s All White Party, hottest Hamptons party of the summer for July Fourth. The Fanatics founder teamed up with rapper and designer Travis Scott to deliver guests all-white sneakers, custom-made with guests’ names on the inner soles. Each had recipients’ initials engraved on a silver pendant on the shoelaces, and only 250 pairs were given out.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s brand, The Row, discreetly opened a new store in Amagansett, situated in a 19th-century building formerly occupied by Tiina the Store.

The North Fork TV Festival announced Academy Award- and Tony Award-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden as this year’s Canopy Award recipient. The award is given to recipients who champion the creative ambitions of diverse storytelling.

Chef Hanna Haar of Amber Waves in Amagansett and The Montauk Beach House surprised viewers by returning for the Ciao House Season 2 finale, weeks after her elimination. However, she did not win the grand prize of a culinary education in Italy with renowned chefs.

On July 25, Danielle Olivera announced the “heartbreaking decision” she is leaving Summer House. The Bravo reality series is set to begin filming Season 9 in the Hamptons in July.

Sightings…

Hamptonites Neil Patrick Harris, his husband David Burtka, Jimmy Fallon, and more stars celebrated the Summer Solstice at the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania with performances by Lionel Richie and Lady Gaga.

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z were pictured in East Hampton with their daughter Blue Ivy in a vintage Land Rover Defender 110 from the late 1990s.

Celebrity chef Ina Garten shared her love for local markets, recommending Iacono Farm, Amber Waves Farm & Market, and Lisa & Bill’s Farmstand to her social media followers.

Bethenny Frankel recently visited consignment shop Collette in Southampton with her daughter Bryn and raved about the luxury vintage pieces available at discounted prices.