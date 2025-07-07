Sticks and Stones Comedy Club’s Brings Laughs to the Hamptons This Summer

Beverly Live! is coming to Sticks and Stones Comedy Club

Sticks and Stones Comedy Club, Southampton’s premier club that presents hand-picked national talent in comedy, film, and arts, will be holding entertaining summer programs throughout the months of July and August.

Talent from some of New York City’s best clubs, including Comedy Cellar and Comic Strip Live will be making appearances, with guests also having the opportunity to enjoy drinks, refreshments, and the music of composer and guitarist David Kara of KRAMAN! and DJ Mars Fox.

Events are set to take place at the MainStage Theatre at Southampton Cultural Center, where guests are also welcome to take a stroll the center’s art gallery.

STICKS AND STONES COMEDY CLUB SUMMER 2025

JULY 6

Iris Bahr, an award-winning writer, actress, director, producer, and podcast host, will be performing her one-woman show Stories from the Brink at 6 p.m. The show also features a special presentation and first premiered in Montreal, winning the 2024 Frankie Storytelling Award. Bahr is known for her stand-up comedy across the United States and abroad, and is the author of two memoirs: Dork Whore, which documents her travels through Asia, and Machu My Picchu, a recount of her travels throughout South America and her college experience.

Jordan Rock, the brother of comedian Chris Rock and known as “the most affordable Rock,” will be performing a show for audiences to enjoy at 8 p.m. He is well known for appearing as Kevin on the Netflix series, Love, and in the Netflix film The Afterparty. He has also appeared on screen with renowned actors Pete Davidson and Josh Peck, in Big Time Adolescence and Take the 10, respectively. He was also named as one of Just for Laugh’s New Faces to Watch in 2016 at the Montreal Festival.

JULY 13

Jamie Denbo, also known as the co-executive producer of Season 21 of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and an award-winning improv artist, will be performing her one-woman show Beverely Saves Your World! at 6 p.m. and will have a special feature presentation as well. She will be cosplaying Beverly, a 70-something-year-old Jewish mother, who navigates her new life in California and figures out how to not get “cancelled” in 2025.

Denbo shared a little bit about the beginning of her acting career in an interview, mentioning how improv “applied to different ways to survive.”

“My comedy career began with my college improv group,” she said. “I fell in love with the art of improv and never looked back. I think I stuck with it because I kept picking up jobs that entailed the skills of improv.”

Liz Glazer, an award-winning standup comedian, actress, writer, and ex-tenured law professor, will be performing a show at 8 p.m. She is known for her appearances on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ABC’s For Life, and CBS’s Bull. She is also an alum of University of Pennsylvania, where she studied philosophy, and University of Chicago, where she went to law school.

AUGUST 10

Sherrod Small, a Brooklyn native comedian, writer, producer, actor, and radio host, will be performing a show at 8 p.m. He is known for his guest appearances on ABC’s Good Morning America, and NBC’s TODAY, as well as performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, and NBC’s Showtime at the Apollo.

AUGUST 16

Get ready for a lineup of headliners and talent from New York City, Los Angeles, and Long Island starting at 8 p.m.

AUGUST 17

Enjoy the Hamptons Comedy Film Festival starting at 5 p.m. featuring a highly curated selection of comical shorts, features, TV pilots, web series, filmed sketch comedy and animation, and more. You’ll also be invited to have live talkbacks and interactions with the creative directors, writers, producers, and actors.

Right after, you can enjoy comedy performances by former Division 1 Tennis player and NYC entertainer/comedian, Ted Jones, at 8 p.m. Jones is known for his podcast “Ted Jones World,” along with his sketches, vlogs and podcasts content on his YouTube channels and social media platforms.

In an interview, he shared his advice for all rising comedians who are interested in getting started in the industry.

“If you want to do standup comedy seriously, you need to be onstage almost every night,” Jones shared. “The more people you meet, the more opportunities you will get. Prepare for the amazing times on stage and the tough times on stage. Sometimes these moments can happen one after another.”

Sticks and Stones Comedy Club can be found at Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane in Southampton. For more information, visit sticksandstonescomedyclub.com