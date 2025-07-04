Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, July 4-10, 2025

Camera Obscura at Mitchell Park in Greenport, Photo: Oliver Peterson

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, July 4-10, 2025.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Soulglazer Band

Saturday, July 5, 4 p.m.

Don’t miss all of your favorite hits of the last five decades while sipping on delightful local brews at The Greenport Harbor Brewery!

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Who Are Those Guys

Saturday, July 5, 5 p.m.

Enjoy live neo-classic rock and blues music on the stage at Veterans Memorial Park! The concert is free, and there is ample parking.

11280 Great Peconic Bay Boulevard, Mattituck. 631-298-9103, mattituckparks.com/events-mattituck

New Ways of Looking at Old Things Featuring The Overlook Quartet

Saturday, July 5, 6 p.m.

Enjoy live string quartet music, choreography, and storytelling at The Landcraft Garden Foundation! Chairs will be available for listening to the music on the lawn. Tickets are $75.

4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org

Dances in the Park at Mitchell Park

Monday, July 7, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy the Moetown and funk sounds of Noiz live at Mitchell Park! Concerts are free. Be sure to bring your lawn chair.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Sangria Tuesdays with the Como Brothers

Tuesday, July 8, 4 p.m.

Sangria Tuesdays are back at Pindar Vineyards, featuring fresh pizzas and wine at sunset. This week, enjoy the soothing acoustic sounds of The Como Brothers.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

7th Annual Blast for CAST

Thursday, July 10, 6 p.m.

Meet at Stirling Square in Greenport for apps, an open bar, live music, a silent auction, and more to benefit CAST, which helps families with food insecurities on the East End. Tickets are available online, and sponsorships are welcome.

Stirling Square, Greenport. fundraise.givesmart.com/e/6XmLRw?vid=1j5sn8

Judy Collins

Thursday, July 10, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss Judy Collins, known for her performances of folk standards as well as her original compositions, live at The Suffolk! Tickets begin at $75.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Greenport Fire Department Carnival at the Polo Grounds

Tuesday-Friday, July 1-5

Don’t miss rides, games, food, and more with the Greenport Fire Department at The Moores Lane Polo Grounds! The event is appropriate for the whole family.

Moores Lane, Greenport, villageofgreenport.org

33rd Annual 4th of July Parade

Friday, July 4, 12 p.m.

Enjoy music, festivities, local civic organizations, and more to celebrate the holiday in downtown Southold!

Main Road, Southold. southoldtownny.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=7320

Fireworks at The Polo Grounds

Friday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Celebrate the Fourth of July with live fireworks at The Moores Lane Polo Grounds in Greenport!

Moores Lane, Greenport, villageofgreenport.org

Fireworks Celebration at Peconic Bay Vineyards

Saturday, July 5, 5:30 p.m.

Don’t miss live music, food vendors, fireworks, wine, and more at Peconic Bay Vineyards! Reserve your table or bring a blanket or lawn chair.

31320 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-735-9192, peconicbayvineyards.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

International Sparkling Wine Week at Sparkling Pointe

Sunday-Sunday, July 6-12

Enjoy sparkling wine specials and fun all week long at Sparkling Pointe!

39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com

Soul Foods Basics with Chef Cheryl

Thursday, July 10, 5:30 p.m.

Meet with Chef Cheryl Grigg from Chara’s Kitchen & Catering to make soul food staples like fried chicken, mac and cheese, and greens at The Mattituck-Laurel Library! Registration and a $10 fee are required.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Sculpture @ Sylvester Manor

Sunday, July 6, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss this outdoor exhibition of sculptures, installations, and expressions from East End Artists at Sylvester Manor Farm! The tour is free, but pre-registration is required. Be sure to dress for outdoor walking.

80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Detour VI Summer Art Exhibit

Through August 24

Don’t miss works from East End artists working across a variety of mediums and techniques across two galleries in downtown Riverhead! Artists include Rick Brosen, Marc Dalessio, Eric Dever, and Francine Fleisher.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead, 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Sailing: The Southold Yacht Club

Through September 14

Don’t miss this exhibit celebrating the history of sailing in Southold in the Mayne Gallery at The Maple Lane Complex of The Southold Historical Society. The exhibit will be open on weekends from 1-4 p.m.

54325 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com.