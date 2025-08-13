Armory Art Center Accepting Applications for 2025 Creative Market

Armory’s Creative Market

The Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach is now accepting artist applications for participation in its ninth juried art festival. The Creative Market will take place at the Armory Art Center’s historic campus November 8 and 9, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The market will showcase a wide array of artisans, styles and wares, as well as performing artists and craft food and beverages. Located within walking distance of CityPlace in downtown West Palm Beach, Antique Row, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, and the Norton Museum of Art, the market hosts nearly 5,000 visitors every year.

The Creative Market will also include a separate, special juried art exhibition, Full Circle, from November 3 to December 27.

“The Armory Art Center looks forward to welcoming many talented artists & vendors from across the country to showcase their works and talents at our world-class market,” said Jill Brown, CEO. “This is the perfect opportunity to sell goods to guests who are ready to shop in and enjoy one of Florida’s most vibrant cultural destinations.”

Artists are invited to apply in basketry, ceramics, decorative fiber, furniture, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, paper, wearable art, wood, leather, sculpture, painting, printmaking, and more. The show is limited to approximately 150 exhibitors, chosen by a jury of highly qualified fine artists and craftspeople. The artist application deadline is September 19.

The Juried Art Exhibition will highlight the theme “Full Circle.” From oranges to eggs, tree rings to figure eights, artists will be challenged to close the loop, spiral out of control, and share their sphere of influence. The application deadline is September 26.

Performing artists and food & beverage vendors are also invited to submit their application by September 12.

To learn more about requirements or to apply, visit armoryart.org.