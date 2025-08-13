Bijoux! Is Back: Now at The Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton

Bijoux founder and art jewelry collector Donna Schneier

From Tel Aviv to Tuscany, Amsterdam to Argentina — some of the world’s most visionary jewelry artists are bringing their boldest, most wearable works of art to Boca Raton for the 12th Annual Bijoux! Contemporary Jewelry Exhibition, taking place January 13–17, 2026, at The Studio at Mizner Park.

More than a showcase, Bijoux! is an immersive experience where visitors can explore, try on, and purchase one-of-a-kind, handmade contemporary jewelry from globally recognized artists. This glittering event has earned international acclaim under the creative direction of founder Donna Schneier, a renowned art consultant and jewelry collector who co-founded the prestigious Loot show (now known as Mad About Jewelry) at New York City’s Museum of Arts & Design.

The return of Bijoux! to Boca Raton is thanks in large part to longtime Boca resident, philanthropist, and contemporary art collector Andrea Kline, who helped spearhead the exhibition’s move to The Studio at Mizner Park. A longtime supporter and former organizer of Bijoux! during its tenure at the Boca Raton Museum of Art, Kline currently serves on the board of The Studio and has been instrumental in reconnecting this beloved event with the local arts community.

“Bijoux! is not just about jewelry — it’s about culture, craftsmanship, and connection,” Kline said. “Bringing it back to Boca feels like a creative homecoming, and I’m thrilled to help reintroduce it to a new generation of collectors and art lovers.”

Now in its fourth year in Boca Raton, Bijoux! has previously captivated audiences at the Boca Raton Museum of Art and the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach. Its new home at The Studio at Mizner Park offers an intimate setting to discover the stories, craftsmanship, and creativity behind each dazzling piece.

Among the artists featured this year is Bruce Metcalf, a celebrated American studio jeweler whose work is held in major public collections including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Metcalf has exhibited in more than 400 shows internationally since his first jewelry class in 1970. Metcalf brings both extraordinary craftsmanship and deep scholarly insight to the field of contemporary jewelry.