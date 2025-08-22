Jill Zarin's Luncheon for a Cause

Jill Zarin returned to the Southampton Inn for her 12th Annual Hamptons Luxury Luncheon, honoring the memory of her late husband, Bobby Zarin, and raising funds for thyroid cancer research. Co-hosted by daughter Ally Shapiro and event producers Brian Kelly and Sean Koski. The star-studded benefit drew celebrity guests including Luann de Lesseps, and Jesse Metcalfe, who launched his new skincare line, NUTRL. Guests enjoyed a day of pampering, shopping, and over $1 million in giveaways, with VIP perks and gift bags valued at up to $5,000.