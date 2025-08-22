Southampton

Jill Zarin's Luncheon for a Cause

By
1 minute 08/22/2025
Blake Goldberg, Michelle Walker, Lara Weiss

Andrew Werner
Brian Kelly and Sean Koski

Andrew Werner
Carly Ziff

Andrew Werner
Gabriella Vigorito and Catherine Vigorito

Andrew Werner
Jean Shafiroff

Andrew Werner
Jesse Metcalfe and Helene Immel

Andrew Werner
Jill Zarin

Andrew Werner
Kade Thomas and Brooks Marks

Andrew Werner
Karen Murray

Andrew Werner
Kristen Taekman and Cindy Eckert

Andrew Werner
Kristen Taekman

Andrew Werner
Leesa Rowland

Andrew Werner
Max Cohen, Ally Shapiro, Brooks Marks

Andrew Werner
Sydney Sadick and Nick Adams

Andrew Werner
Sydney Wolfish and Carly Ziff

Andrew Werner
Victoria de Lesseps, Captain Kerry, Luann de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, Cynthia Bailey, LeeAnn Locken, Ally Shapiro

Andrew Werner

Jill Zarin returned to the Southampton Inn for her 12th Annual Hamptons Luxury Luncheon, honoring the memory of her late husband, Bobby Zarin, and raising funds for thyroid cancer research. Co-hosted by daughter Ally Shapiro and event producers Brian Kelly and Sean Koski.  The star-studded benefit drew celebrity guests including Luann de Lesseps, and Jesse Metcalfe, who launched his new skincare line, NUTRL. Guests enjoyed a day of pampering, shopping, and over $1 million in giveaways, with VIP perks and gift bags valued at up to $5,000.

