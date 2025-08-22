Jill Zarin's Luncheon for a Cause
1 minute 08/22/2025
Blake Goldberg, Michelle Walker, Lara Weiss
Brian Kelly and Sean Koski
Carly Ziff
Gabriella Vigorito and Catherine Vigorito
Jean Shafiroff
Jesse Metcalfe and Helene Immel
Jill Zarin
Kade Thomas and Brooks Marks
Karen Murray
Kristen Taekman and Cindy Eckert
Kristen Taekman
Leesa Rowland
Max Cohen, Ally Shapiro, Brooks Marks
Sydney Sadick and Nick Adams
Sydney Wolfish and Carly Ziff
Victoria de Lesseps, Captain Kerry, Luann de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, Cynthia Bailey, LeeAnn Locken, Ally Shapiro
Jill Zarin returned to the Southampton Inn for her 12th Annual Hamptons Luxury Luncheon, honoring the memory of her late husband, Bobby Zarin, and raising funds for thyroid cancer research. Co-hosted by daughter Ally Shapiro and event producers Brian Kelly and Sean Koski. The star-studded benefit drew celebrity guests including Luann de Lesseps, and Jesse Metcalfe, who launched his new skincare line, NUTRL. Guests enjoyed a day of pampering, shopping, and over $1 million in giveaways, with VIP perks and gift bags valued at up to $5,000.