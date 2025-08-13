PCA Cares Mortgage Broker Grand Opening Supports East End Nonprofits

Platinum Capital Advisors (PCA), an independent licensed mortgage brokerage, is hosting PCA Cares, an event celebrating their grand opening in Southampton while supporting a local charity, on Aug. 13.

“[PCA Cares is] a celebration to reintroduce my team and I into the neighborhood,” said Divisional Sales Manager Christine Curiale Steinmuller. “It’s a celebration to bring to light what this amazing charitable organization does for people here.”

Curiale, an East End resident for 28 years, believes in advocating for her community, not just by financing homeownership but by lifting up non-profits and local causes. Proceeds from the evening will go to Citizens 4 Humanity, an East End non-profit dedicated to supporting families in crisis and those with food instability.

The first event is an art collection hosted by Citizens 4 Humanity’s premier art collector, Mailyn Goldberg, at the YMF Contemporary & Fine Art Gallery. Goldberg is donating half of the proceeds from her collection to the non-profit.

The party moves across the street to Kaplan, DiTrappani, Faria & Manin LLP’s office, an independent attorney’s office affiliated with Platinum Capital Advisors. Lending their scenic courtyard to the cause, the space will set the stage for Citizens 4 Humanity co-founder and chef Marco Barrila to serve up fine fare and libations, courtesy of renowned Hamptons caterers Insatiable Eats, and live music by Ludmilla Brazilian Bossa Nova.

“Now that I am finally opening up my own company, I wanted to do something really special and tie in a different charity that not too many people know about, and I feel like everybody needs to learn about,” said Curiale.

Platinum Capital Advisors is a DBA of Go Rascal, the number one mortgage brokerage in New York, according to Curiale. PCA is devoted to advocating for everyone who wants a mortgage and is composed of banking and financial professionals with over 30 years of experience, according to PCA.

“Anything having to do with bettering the community from a financing way – to helping them with their business, to helping people get into homes, to helping refinancing, that’s what we’re about,” said Curiale. “And we are extremely good at it because we care so much.”

Tickets for this event are free of charge and available through Eventbrite. YMF Contemporary & Fine Art Gallery is located at 50 Jobs Lane in Southampton. Kaplan, DiTrappani, Faria & Manin LLP is located at 47 Jobs Lane in Southampton.