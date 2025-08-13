Event & Party Photos

Photos: Lawfare Project Benefit Draws Crowd

1 minute 08/13/2025
Michelle Ahdoot, Patricia Heaton and Brooke Goldstein

Roy Rochlin
Rosita Weissberg and Philippe Weissberg

Roy Rochlin
Michele Hanash and Ziona Kopelovich

Ari Ackerman, Brian Sampson, Jillian Straus, Brooke Goldstein and Lisa Fields Lewis

Roy Rochlin
Aliza Licht, Amy Atlas, Lisa Fields Lewis, Johanna Lindsay and Yael Denbo

Roy Rochlin
Kosher Barie and Ghazal Mizrahi

Roy Rochlin
Michelle Ahdoot

Roy Rochlin
Rebecca Minkoff

Roy Rochlin
Brooke Goldstein

Roy Rochlin
Patricia Heaton

Roy Rochlin
Betty Grinstein, Pernilla Avital and Dana Zwillinger Singer

Roy Rochlin
Ariel Sebag, Annette Cooper, Brooke Goldstein and Valerie Chabbott

Roy Rochlin
Gayle Perry, Jackie Goldschneider, Brooke Goldstein, Liz Becker, Vered Atzmon and Chloé Jo Davis

Roy Rochlin
Tom Ierna, Jackie Goldschneider, Abby Levin Brody, Lemor Squires, and Chloé Jo Davis

Roy Rochlin
Galit Kursman, Dyan Hes, Sharon Nussbaum and Mia Rowe

Roy Rochlin
Simone Levinson

Roy Rochlin
Annette Cooper, Rona Davis and Marlene Paltrow

Roy Rochlin
Jordan Lippner, Jennifer Gilbert and Jennifer Jablow

Roy Rochlin
Noam Buskila, Brooke Goldstein, Jennifer Gilbert and Archie Gottesman

Roy Rochlin
Noam Buskila

Roy Rochlin
Maddie Rosenberg, Daniel Fine, Laura Geller, Allyson Wisel and Jacqueline Cohen

Roy Rochlin
Jackie Galloway, Bruce Galloway and Brooke Goldstein

Roy Rochlin
Kosher Barbie, Vered Atzmon, Ghazal Mizrahi, Brooke Goldstein and Liz Becker

Roy Rochlin
Yoel Zilberman, Alison Wolfson and Lisa Konsker

Roy Rochlin
Kosher Barie and Brooke Goldstein

Roy Rochlin
Gerard Filitti and Lee Trink

Roy Rochlin
Yael Denbo, Johanna Lindsay, Michele Mahl and James Mallios

Roy Rochlin
Ghazal Mizrahi

Roy Rochlin
Brooke Goldstein and Michele Mahl

Roy Rochlin
Brooke Goldstein and Michelle Ahdoot

Roy Rochlin

The Lawfare Project hosted a powerful benefit reception on Thursday at the Southampton Arts Center. The evening brought together leaders, advocates, and supporters for a panel discussion on Jewish civil rights. The event supported the organization’s mission to combat antisemitism through litigation and strategic advocacy as part of the #EndJewHatred movement. Proceeds will directly fund efforts to defend Jewish communities and civil rights amid rising antisemitic threats.

