Photos: Lawfare Project Benefit Draws Crowd

The Lawfare Project hosted a powerful benefit reception on Thursday at the Southampton Arts Center. The evening brought together leaders, advocates, and supporters for a panel discussion on Jewish civil rights. The event supported the organization’s mission to combat antisemitism through litigation and strategic advocacy as part of the #EndJewHatred movement. Proceeds will directly fund efforts to defend Jewish communities and civil rights amid rising antisemitic threats.