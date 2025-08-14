Enjoy Summerfest West Palm Beach at Mounts Botanical Garden

Feed the koi at Mounts Botanical Garden

Mounts Botanical Garden is inviting the community to Summerfest! West Palm Beach, a festival of great food, fun, kids activities, live music and entertainment on Saturday, August 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Get ready for the ultimate summer celebration! Mounts Botanical Garden is turning up the fun with SummerFest! A special day packed with memory-making experiences for the whole family in Palm Beach County’s premier tropical oasis.

The Summerfest line-up begins with a Classic Car Show by Russ G Events & Classic Cars from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A South Florida classic since 1972, prepare to enjoy a crowd-wowing array of souped-up and vintage vehicles from multiple eras.

Then, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Encounter offers fascinating artifacts and rescued Native Florida wildlife ambassadors so people of all ages can discover Florida’s mesmerizing natural history, delve into ecology, unravel the secrets of food chains, endangered species, urban wildlife, and beyond.

Also from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. guests will see live Latin entertainment by Flavio Amador & the Playtime Band. Originally from Honduras, singer-songwriter Flavio Amador’s musical style fuses Latin rhythms such as merengue and bachata with pop and urban genres. Amador has performed at major venues and events, including the Calle Ocho Festival, and Fiesta on Flagler, as well as TV shows Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento, and the Partnership Realty Music Show.

From 2–4 p.m. children’s author Veronica Green will be on hand for an activity and book signing of The Earth Fairy. Also a nature-based educator, Green is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of Earth stewards. She will be showcasing and signing her book while offering a fun hands-on activity for children.

Various all-day event swill also be occurring, including arts & crafts, a face painter, clown & entertainers, lawn games, and local eats, sweet treats & refreshments.

FREE Admission for Mounts Members and children under 6.

For nonmembers, tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children under 17 in advance and $25 for adults and $13 for children under 17 at the venue.

Tickets include full access to activities and Mounts Botanical Garden’s 20-acre tropical paradise with lush walking trails.

Visit mounts.org/event/summerfest-west-palm-beach for more info.