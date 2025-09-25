Dan's Papers Palm Beach Unveils Full Glossy Edition for New Season

Dan’s Papers Palm Beach is moving to an all glossy format

Dan’s Papers Palm Beach is elevating its signature style and reader experience beginning this season by moving to a full glossy stock on every page.

With a distribution of 15,000 copies every issue, including 5,000 directly mailed to luxury buildings and high-end homes, and 10,000 hand distributed in Palm Beach County, Dan’s Papers Palm Beach has quickly become a must-read for discerning locals and seasonal visitors alike. The move to a 100% glossy format reflects the magazine’s commitment to delivering content with unmatched visual impact and a premium feel.

“Dan’s Papers is a trusted companion that follows you seamlessly through the Golden Triangle of luxury — The Hamptons, Palm Beach and New York City,” said Vicki Schneps, owner of Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers Palm Beach. “The full-glossy edition enhances the way readers enjoy our stories, photography, and advertisements while perfectly capturing the sophistication and vibrancy of Palm Beach.”

The glossy upgrade will debut with the December issue, featuring the same fabulous editorial content, high-end photography and exclusive features that showcase Palm Beach’s unique blend of tradition and modern luxury.