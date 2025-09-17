Fatal Manorville Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested

A suspect was arrested on Sept. 11 for allegedly killing a 54-year-old man in a hit-and-run crash in the victim’s hometown of Manorville last month, Suffolk County police said.

Campbell Smith pleaded not guilty on Sept. 12 at Suffolk County court to a charge of leaving the scene of an incident with a fatality.

Major Case Unit detectives alleged that the 58-year-old Holtsville man was driving his vehicle on County Road 111 when he fatally struck Michael Barnhardt at 8:33 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.