Police & Fire

Fatal Manorville Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested

By
1 minute 09/17/2025
A pedestrian was hit by two cars and killed in Flanders on Sunday

A suspect was arrested on Sept. 11 for allegedly killing a 54-year-old man in a hit-and-run crash in the victim’s hometown of Manorville last month, Suffolk County police said.

Campbell Smith pleaded not guilty on Sept. 12 at Suffolk County court to a charge of leaving the scene of an incident with a fatality.

Major Case Unit detectives alleged that the 58-year-old Holtsville man was driving his vehicle on  County Road 111 when he fatally struck Michael Barnhardt at 8:33 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events