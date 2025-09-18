Hamptons Fashion Week Wraps The Summer Season
1 minute 09/18/2025
Anel Tla, Inez Hernandez
Arielle Joy
Constance White
Dee Rivera
Elaine and Todd McCloud
Hardin, Michael Brooks
Hayden Hosford, Farzana Niemann
Jean Shafiroffm Rebecca Seawright
Judy and Georgi Tedesco
Liz Coutevenier, Charles Tetro, Helen Lambos
Nole Marin, Freddie Leiba
Ron Burkhardt, Regina Kravitz
Ruth Miller
Sue Phillips, Prince Mario Max Von Lippe
Tayana Kuroki, Katerina Kaucska
Hamptons Fashion Week® wrapped up the summer season with a White Party, hosted at Zoe Hospitality’s exclusive VIP Private Club in Watermill. Produced by Dee Rivera, the evening united fashion icons, celebrities, and influencers for a night of luxury and style. Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff was honored with the Fashion Icon Award, while runway presentations by designers including Cesar Galindo and Regina Kravitz added to the glamour, and an unforgettable finale to the Hamptons summer.