Hamptons Fashion Week Wraps The Summer Season

Hamptons Fashion Week® wrapped up the summer season with a White Party, hosted at Zoe Hospitality’s exclusive VIP Private Club in Watermill. Produced by Dee Rivera, the evening united fashion icons, celebrities, and influencers for a night of luxury and style. Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff was honored with the Fashion Icon Award, while runway presentations by designers including Cesar Galindo and Regina Kravitz added to the glamour, and an unforgettable finale to the Hamptons summer.