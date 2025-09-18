Water Mill

Hamptons Fashion Week Wraps The Summer Season

By
09/18/2025
Anel Tla, Inez Hernandez

Anel Tla, Inez Hernandez

Rob Rich
Arielle Joy

Arielle Joy

Rob Rich
Constance White

Constance White

Rob Rich
Dee Rivera

Dee Rivera

Rob Rich
Elaine and Todd McCloud

Elaine and Todd McCloud

Rob Rich
Hardin, Michael Brooks

Hardin, Michael Brooks

Rob Rich
Hayden Hosford, Farzana Niemann

Hayden Hosford, Farzana Niemann

Rob Rich
Jean Shafiroffm Rebecca Seawright

Jean Shafiroffm Rebecca Seawright

Rob Rich
Judy and Georgi Tedesco

Judy and Georgi Tedesco

Rob Rich
Liz Coutevenier, Charles Tetro, Helen Lambos

Liz Coutevenier, Charles Tetro, Helen Lambos

Rob Rich
Nole Marin, Freddie Leiba

Nole Marin, Freddie Leiba

Rob Rich
Ron Burkhardt, Regina Kravitz

Ron Burkhardt, Regina Kravitz

Rob Rich
Ruth Miller

Ruth Miller

Rob Rich
Sue Phillips, Prince Mario Max Von Lippe

Sue Phillips, Prince Mario Max Von Lippe

Rob Rich
Tayana Kuroki, Katerina Kaucska

Tayana Kuroki, Katerina Kaucska

Rob Rich
Hamptons Fashion Week

Hamptons Fashion Week

Rob Rich
Hamptons Fashion Week

Hamptons Fashion Week

Rob Rich
Hamptons Fashion Week

Hamptons Fashion Week

Rob Rich
Hamptons Fashion Week

Hamptons Fashion Week

Rob Rich
Hamptons Fashion Week

Hamptons Fashion Week

Rob Rich
Hamptons Fashion Week

Hamptons Fashion Week

Rob Rich
Hamptons Fashion Week

Hamptons Fashion Week

Rob Rich
Hamptons Fashion Week

Hamptons Fashion Week

Rob Rich

Rob Rich
Hamptons Fashion Week

Hamptons Fashion Week

Rob Rich

Hamptons Fashion Week® wrapped up the summer season with a White Party, hosted at Zoe Hospitality's exclusive VIP Private Club in Watermill. Produced by Dee Rivera, the evening united fashion icons, celebrities, and influencers for a night of luxury and style. Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff was honored with the Fashion Icon Award, while runway presentations by designers including Cesar Galindo and Regina Kravitz added to the glamour, and an unforgettable finale to the Hamptons summer. 

