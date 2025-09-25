Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Hilton West Palm Beach Unveils Fall Travel Perks

By
1 minute 09/25/2025
Hilton West Palm Beach is welcoming fall with a lineup of seasonal travel perks designed to blend luxury with value. The AAA Four Diamond, 400-room downtown retreat is offering exclusive packages—including 15% off stays, daily dining credits, and late checkouts—alongside festive culinary events, wellness experiences, and cultural programming. From MICHELIN-recommended dining at Moody Tongue Sushi and Galley to moonlight yoga, wine dinners, and poolside movies, the hotel is creating reasons for both travelers and locals to celebrate the season in style.

